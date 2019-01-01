QQQ
Range
36.54 - 38.2
Vol / Avg.
1.2M/1.6M
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
24.51 - 42
Mkt Cap
8.2B
Payout Ratio
-
Open
36.86
P/E
114.21
EPS
0.27
Shares
223.2M
Outstanding
Sector: Industrials. Industry: Construction & Engineering
WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp is a North American company providing modular space and portable storage solutions. The company leases turnkey office space and storage solutions for temporary applications across a diverse customer base in the commercial and industrial, construction, retail, education, health care, government, transportation, security, and energy sectors. Its operating segment includes North America Modular; North America Storage; United Kingdom Storage and Tank and Pump. The company generates maximum revenue from the NA Modular segment. Geographically, it derives a majority of revenue from the United States.

Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-04-28
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS0.2900.320 0.0300
REV493.730M517.920M24.190M

WillScot Mobile Mini Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy WillScot Mobile Mini (WSC) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of WillScot Mobile Mini (NASDAQ: WSC) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are WillScot Mobile Mini's (WSC) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for WillScot Mobile Mini (WSC) stock?

A

The latest price target for WillScot Mobile Mini (NASDAQ: WSC) was reported by Credit Suisse on November 9, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 45.00 expecting WSC to rise to within 12 months (a possible 21.82% upside). 6 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for WillScot Mobile Mini (WSC)?

A

The stock price for WillScot Mobile Mini (NASDAQ: WSC) is $36.94 last updated Today at 5:25:51 PM.

Q

Does WillScot Mobile Mini (WSC) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.30 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on June 30, 2020 to stockholders of record on June 18, 2020.

Q

When is WillScot Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:WSC) reporting earnings?

A

WillScot Mobile Mini’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on April 28, 2022.

Q

Is WillScot Mobile Mini (WSC) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for WillScot Mobile Mini.

Q

What sector and industry does WillScot Mobile Mini (WSC) operate in?

A

WillScot Mobile Mini is in the Industrials sector and Construction & Engineering industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.