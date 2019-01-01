WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp is a North American company providing modular space and portable storage solutions. The company leases turnkey office space and storage solutions for temporary applications across a diverse customer base in the commercial and industrial, construction, retail, education, health care, government, transportation, security, and energy sectors. Its operating segment includes North America Modular; North America Storage; United Kingdom Storage and Tank and Pump. The company generates maximum revenue from the NA Modular segment. Geographically, it derives a majority of revenue from the United States.