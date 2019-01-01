|Q1 2022
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-06
|REV
|Q4 2021
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
|0.030
|0.050
|0.0200
|REV
|362.390M
|368.838M
|6.448M
|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of Cameco (NYSE: CCJ) through any online brokerage.
There are no as such competitors for Cameco.
The latest price target for Cameco (NYSE: CCJ) was reported by B of A Securities on November 3, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 32.00 expecting CCJ to rise to within 12 months (a possible 54.51% upside). 1 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for Cameco (NYSE: CCJ) is $20.71 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 21:00:00 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
A quarterly cash dividend of $0.00 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on December 15, 2021 to stockholders of record on November 29, 2021.
Cameco’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 6, 2022.
There is no upcoming split for Cameco.
Cameco is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the NYSE.