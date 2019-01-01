QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
2.7K/5.7M
Div / Yield
0.09/0.46%
52 Wk
14.5 - 28.49
Mkt Cap
8.2B
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
EPS
0.03
Shares
398.3M
Outstanding
Benzinga - Sponsored
Benzinga - 6 days ago
Benzinga - Feb 10, 2022, 2:09PM
Benzinga - Feb 10, 2022, 11:15AM
Benzinga - Feb 9, 2022, 10:03AM
Benzinga - Feb 9, 2022, 6:49AM
Benzinga - Feb 9, 2022, 6:47AM
Benzinga - Jan 19, 2022, 12:53PM
Benzinga - Jan 19, 2022, 12:53PM
Benzinga - Jan 19, 2022, 12:24PM
Benzinga - Dec 31, 2021, 10:57AM
Benzinga - Nov 8, 2021, 9:42AM
Benzinga - Nov 4, 2021, 10:29AM
Benzinga - Nov 4, 2021, 10:08AM
Benzinga - Nov 3, 2021, 12:07PM
Benzinga - Nov 3, 2021, 6:43AM
Benzinga - Nov 1, 2021, 8:06AM
Benzinga - Oct 29, 2021, 8:39AM
Benzinga - Oct 29, 2021, 7:09AM
Benzinga - Oct 15, 2021, 10:21AM
Benzinga - Oct 13, 2021, 10:02AM
Benzinga - Oct 12, 2021, 2:05PM
Benzinga - Sep 28, 2021, 11:50AM
Benzinga - Sep 23, 2021, 7:21AM
load more
Cameco is one of the world's largest uranium producers. When operating at normal production, the flagship McArthur River mine in Saskatchewan accounts for roughly 50% of output in normal market conditions. Amid years of uranium price weakness, the company has reduced production, instead purchasing from the spot market to meet contracted deliveries. In the long term, Cameco has the ability increase annual uranium production by restarting shut mines and investing in new ones. In addition to its large uranium mining business, Cameco operates uranium conversion and fabrication facilities.

Earnings

see more
Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-06
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS0.0300.050 0.0200
REV362.390M368.838M6.448M

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Cameco Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Cameco (CCJ) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Cameco (NYSE: CCJ) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Cameco's (CCJ) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Cameco.

Q

What is the target price for Cameco (CCJ) stock?

A

The latest price target for Cameco (NYSE: CCJ) was reported by B of A Securities on November 3, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 32.00 expecting CCJ to rise to within 12 months (a possible 54.51% upside). 1 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Cameco (CCJ)?

A

The stock price for Cameco (NYSE: CCJ) is $20.71 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 21:00:00 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Cameco (CCJ) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.00 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on December 15, 2021 to stockholders of record on November 29, 2021.

Q

When is Cameco (NYSE:CCJ) reporting earnings?

A

Cameco’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 6, 2022.

Q

Is Cameco (CCJ) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Cameco.

Q

What sector and industry does Cameco (CCJ) operate in?

A

Cameco is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the NYSE.