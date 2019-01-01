|Q1 2022
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-05
|REV
|Q4 2021
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
|0.130
|0.260
|0.1300
|REV
|1.820B
|2.038B
|218.000M
You can purchase shares of ICL Group (NYSE: ICL) through any online brokerage.
There are no as such competitors for ICL Group.
The latest price target for ICL Group (NYSE: ICL) was reported by Morgan Stanley on February 14, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 10.00 expecting ICL to fall to within 12 months (a possible -5.57% downside). 4 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for ICL Group (NYSE: ICL) is $10.59 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 20:59:58 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
A quarterly cash dividend of $0.13 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on March 8, 2022 to stockholders of record on February 22, 2022.
ICL Group’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 5, 2022.
There is no upcoming split for ICL Group.
ICL Group is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the NYSE.