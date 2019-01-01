QQQ
Range
10.52 - 10.8
Vol / Avg.
578.7K/369.8K
Div / Yield
0.32/3.03%
52 Wk
5.56 - 11.16
Mkt Cap
13.6B
Payout Ratio
35.78
Open
10.76
P/E
17.65
EPS
0.21
Shares
1.3B
Outstanding
ICL Group Ltd is a manufacturer of products based on minerals. The firm is comprised of four segments: phosphate solutions, potash, industrial products, and innovative agriculture solutions (IAS). These segments all contribute to the company's development of agriculture, food, and engineered material products and services. The company mines and manufactures potash and phosphates to be used as ingredients in fertilizers and serve as a component in the pharmaceutical and food additives industries. It is also engaged in industrial additives and materials, including flame retardants, phosphate salts, and specialty phosphate blends, purified phosphoric acid, and electronic-grade specialty phosphoric acids. Its geographical segments are Europe, Asia, North & South America, and Rest of the world.

Earnings

Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-05
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS0.1300.260 0.1300
REV1.820B2.038B218.000M

Analyst Ratings

ICL Group Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy ICL Group (ICL) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of ICL Group (NYSE: ICL) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are ICL Group's (ICL) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for ICL Group.

Q

What is the target price for ICL Group (ICL) stock?

A

The latest price target for ICL Group (NYSE: ICL) was reported by Morgan Stanley on February 14, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 10.00 expecting ICL to fall to within 12 months (a possible -5.57% downside). 4 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for ICL Group (ICL)?

A

The stock price for ICL Group (NYSE: ICL) is $10.59 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 20:59:58 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does ICL Group (ICL) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.13 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on March 8, 2022 to stockholders of record on February 22, 2022.

Q

When is ICL Group (NYSE:ICL) reporting earnings?

A

ICL Group’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 5, 2022.

Q

Is ICL Group (ICL) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for ICL Group.

Q

What sector and industry does ICL Group (ICL) operate in?

A

ICL Group is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the NYSE.