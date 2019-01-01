ICL Group Ltd is a manufacturer of products based on minerals. The firm is comprised of four segments: phosphate solutions, potash, industrial products, and innovative agriculture solutions (IAS). These segments all contribute to the company's development of agriculture, food, and engineered material products and services. The company mines and manufactures potash and phosphates to be used as ingredients in fertilizers and serve as a component in the pharmaceutical and food additives industries. It is also engaged in industrial additives and materials, including flame retardants, phosphate salts, and specialty phosphate blends, purified phosphoric acid, and electronic-grade specialty phosphoric acids. Its geographical segments are Europe, Asia, North & South America, and Rest of the world.