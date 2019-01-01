QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
20.1K/5.2M
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
6.99 - 54.92
Mkt Cap
740.4M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
EPS
-0.67
Shares
98.6M
Outstanding
Benzinga - 17 hours ago
Benzinga - 21 hours ago
Benzinga - 22 hours ago
Benzinga - 22 hours ago
Benzinga - 1 day ago
Benzinga - Feb 7, 2022, 12:32PM
Benzinga - Jan 28, 2022, 11:59AM
Benzinga - Dec 15, 2021, 6:27AM
Benzinga - Dec 10, 2021, 10:15AM
Benzinga - Dec 10, 2021, 10:09AM
Benzinga - Dec 8, 2021, 2:35PM
Benzinga - Dec 8, 2021, 9:57AM
Benzinga - Dec 7, 2021, 4:25PM
load more
Sector: Consumer Discretionary.Industry: Internet & Direct Marketing Retail
Jumia Technologies AG is the pan-African e-commerce platform. The company's platform consists of a marketplace, which connects sellers with consumers. Its logistics service enables the shipment and delivery of packages from sellers to consumers, and the company's payment service facilitates transactions among participants active on its platform in selected markets. Jumia generates revenue from Sales of goods, Commissions, Fulfillment, Value-added services, and Marketing & Advertising. Its geographical segments are West Africa, North Africa, East & South Africa, Europe, and United Arab Emirates. The firm generates most of its revenue from the West Africa segment.

Earnings

see more
Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-10
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
REV

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Jumia Technologies Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Jumia Technologies (JMIA) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Jumia Technologies (NYSE: JMIA) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Jumia Technologies's (JMIA) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Jumia Technologies (JMIA) stock?

A

The latest price target for Jumia Technologies (NYSE: JMIA) was reported by Morgan Stanley on November 29, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 11.00 expecting JMIA to rise to within 12 months (a possible 46.47% upside). 2 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Jumia Technologies (JMIA)?

A

The stock price for Jumia Technologies (NYSE: JMIA) is $7.51 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 20:59:55 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Jumia Technologies (JMIA) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Jumia Technologies.

Q

When is Jumia Technologies (NYSE:JMIA) reporting earnings?

A

Jumia Technologies’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 10, 2022.

Q

Is Jumia Technologies (JMIA) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Jumia Technologies.

Q

What sector and industry does Jumia Technologies (JMIA) operate in?

A

Jumia Technologies is in the Consumer Discretionary sector and Internet & Direct Marketing Retail industry. They are listed on the NYSE.