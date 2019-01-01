|Q1 2022
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-10
|REV
|Q4 2021
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
|REV
|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of Jumia Technologies (NYSE: JMIA) through any online brokerage.
Other companies in Jumia Technologies’s space includes: ATRenew (NYSE:RERE), 1-800-Flowers.com (NASDAQ:FLWS), Groupon (NASDAQ:GRPN), Cango (NYSE:CANG) and PetMed Express (NASDAQ:PETS).
The latest price target for Jumia Technologies (NYSE: JMIA) was reported by Morgan Stanley on November 29, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 11.00 expecting JMIA to rise to within 12 months (a possible 46.47% upside). 2 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for Jumia Technologies (NYSE: JMIA) is $7.51 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 20:59:55 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
There are no upcoming dividends for Jumia Technologies.
Jumia Technologies’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 10, 2022.
There is no upcoming split for Jumia Technologies.
Jumia Technologies is in the Consumer Discretionary sector and Internet & Direct Marketing Retail industry. They are listed on the NYSE.