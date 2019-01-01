Identiv Inc is a security technology company. It secures and manages access to physical places, things, and information. The company has two reportable segments namely Premises segment which includes solutions to address the premises security market for government and enterprise, including access control, video surveillance, analytics, customer experience, and other applications. Its Identity segment includes products and solutions enabling secure access to information serving the logical access and cyber security market and protecting assets and objects in the IoT with RFID. Geographically, it generates maximum revenue from the Americas and also has a presence in Europe and the Middle East and Asia-Pacific. The company derives the majority revenue from the Identity segment.