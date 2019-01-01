QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/152.3K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
9.9 - 29
Mkt Cap
421.5M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
271.14
EPS
0.1
Shares
22.2M
Outstanding
Benzinga - 1 day ago
Benzinga - Feb 14, 2022, 8:14AM
Benzinga - Feb 9, 2022, 8:08AM
Benzinga - Jan 5, 2022, 8:26AM
Benzinga - Dec 13, 2021, 5:06PM
Benzinga - Dec 2, 2021, 8:04AM
Benzinga - Nov 3, 2021, 1:11PM
Benzinga - Nov 2, 2021, 4:40PM
Benzinga - Nov 2, 2021, 4:38PM
Benzinga - Oct 1, 2021, 6:55AM
Benzinga - Aug 3, 2021, 4:50PM
load more
Sector: Information Technology.Industry: Electronic Equipment, Instruments & Components
Identiv Inc is a security technology company. It secures and manages access to physical places, things, and information. The company has two reportable segments namely Premises segment which includes solutions to address the premises security market for government and enterprise, including access control, video surveillance, analytics, customer experience, and other applications. Its Identity segment includes products and solutions enabling secure access to information serving the logical access and cyber security market and protecting assets and objects in the IoT with RFID. Geographically, it generates maximum revenue from the Americas and also has a presence in Europe and the Middle East and Asia-Pacific. The company derives the majority revenue from the Identity segment.

Earnings

see more
Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-05
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-03-02
REV

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Identiv Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Identiv (INVE) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Identiv (NASDAQ: INVE) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Identiv's (INVE) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Identiv (INVE) stock?

A

The latest price target for Identiv (NASDAQ: INVE) was reported by B. Riley Securities on April 13, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 21.00 expecting INVE to rise to within 12 months (a possible 10.64% upside). 1 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Identiv (INVE)?

A

The stock price for Identiv (NASDAQ: INVE) is $18.98 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 21:00:03 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Identiv (INVE) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Identiv.

Q

When is Identiv (NASDAQ:INVE) reporting earnings?

A

Identiv’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 5, 2022.

Q

Is Identiv (INVE) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Identiv.

Q

What sector and industry does Identiv (INVE) operate in?

A

Identiv is in the Information Technology sector and Electronic Equipment, Instruments & Components industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.