Range
14.81 - 15.36
Vol / Avg.
586.9K/393.1K
Div / Yield
0.81/5.34%
52 Wk
14.98 - 18.27
Mkt Cap
3.3B
Payout Ratio
57.04
Open
14.9
P/E
10.68
Shares
213.5M
Outstanding
Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund is a diversified, closed-end management investment company. Its objective is to provide current income exempt from regular federal income tax. The Fund invests primarily in investment grade municipal bonds that are exempt from regular federal income taxes. Its portfolio comprises sectors such as Health Care, Education and Civic Organizations, Consumer Staples, Transportation, Utilities, and others.

Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal (NVG) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal (NYSE: NVG) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal's (NVG) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal.

Q

What is the target price for Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal (NVG) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal

Q

Current Stock Price for Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal (NVG)?

A

The stock price for Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal (NYSE: NVG) is $15.347 last updated Today at 8:25:31 PM.

Q

Does Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal (NVG) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.07 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on March 1, 2022 to stockholders of record on February 14, 2022.

Q

When is Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal (NYSE:NVG) reporting earnings?

A

Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal (NVG) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal.

Q

What sector and industry does Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal (NVG) operate in?

A

Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the NYSE.