LightInTheBox Holding Co Ltd is an online retail company delivering products directly to consumers across the world. It provides apparel products including customized, special occasion and fast fashion apparel products; and other general merchandise products, such as accessories and gadgets, home and garden products, electronics and communication devices, and other products. The company is engaged in product sales which consisted of online retailing of consumer products. It also provides services which consisted of the provision of logistic services to e-commerce retailers and small businesses. Geographically, it operates in Europe which is the key revenue driver, North America, and other countries.