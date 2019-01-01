QQQ
Sector: Consumer Discretionary. Industry: Internet & Direct Marketing Retail
LightInTheBox Holding Co Ltd is an online retail company delivering products directly to consumers across the world. It provides apparel products including customized, special occasion and fast fashion apparel products; and other general merchandise products, such as accessories and gadgets, home and garden products, electronics and communication devices, and other products. The company is engaged in product sales which consisted of online retailing of consumer products. It also provides services which consisted of the provision of logistic services to e-commerce retailers and small businesses. Geographically, it operates in Europe which is the key revenue driver, North America, and other countries.

LightInTheBox Holding Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy LightInTheBox Holding (LITB) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of LightInTheBox Holding (NYSE: LITB) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are LightInTheBox Holding's (LITB) competitors?

A

Other companies in LightInTheBox Holding’s space includes: Hour Loop (NASDAQ:HOUR), Cango (NYSE:CANG), iMedia Brands (NASDAQ:IMBI), Boqii Holding (NYSE:BQ) and Yunji (NASDAQ:YJ).

Q

What is the target price for LightInTheBox Holding (LITB) stock?

A

The latest price target for LightInTheBox Holding (NYSE: LITB) was reported by Oppenheimer on February 27, 2014. The analyst firm set a price target for 0.00 expecting LITB to fall to within 12 months (a possible -100.00% downside). 0 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for LightInTheBox Holding (LITB)?

A

The stock price for LightInTheBox Holding (NYSE: LITB) is $1.16 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 20:59:33 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does LightInTheBox Holding (LITB) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for LightInTheBox Holding.

Q

When is LightInTheBox Holding (NYSE:LITB) reporting earnings?

A

LightInTheBox Holding’s $Q4 earnings are confirmed for after-market on March 18, 2022.

Q

Is LightInTheBox Holding (LITB) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for LightInTheBox Holding.

Q

What sector and industry does LightInTheBox Holding (LITB) operate in?

A

LightInTheBox Holding is in the Consumer Discretionary sector and Internet & Direct Marketing Retail industry. They are listed on the NYSE.