Artelo Biosciences Inc is a United States-based development-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on discovering, licensing, developing and commercializing treatments that control the endocannabinoid system. The company seeks to pursue technologies and programs that offer proprietary approaches to cannabinoid-based therapies, including those derived from the cannabis plant and synthetic cannabinoids, as well as new chemical entities and compounds that promote the effectiveness of the endocannabinoid system. The firm's flagship program is designed to be a patent-protected cannabinoid drug combination treatment for a rare and orphan disease.