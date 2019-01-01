|Q1 2022
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-09
|REV
|Q4 2021
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
|-0.380
(EXPECTED) 2022-03-01
|REV
|76.020M
|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of PAR Technology (NYSE: PAR) through any online brokerage.
Other companies in PAR Technology’s space includes: Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI), National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI), Advanced Energy Indus (NASDAQ:AEIS), Aeva Technologies (NYSE:AEVA) and NOVONIX (NASDAQ:NVX).
The latest price target for PAR Technology (NYSE: PAR) was reported by BTIG on January 26, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 60.00 expecting PAR to rise to within 12 months (a possible 44.89% upside). 7 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for PAR Technology (NYSE: PAR) is $41.41 last updated Today at 8:59:58 PM.
There are no upcoming dividends for PAR Technology.
PAR Technology’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 9, 2022.
There is no upcoming split for PAR Technology.
PAR Technology is in the Information Technology sector and Electronic Equipment, Instruments & Components industry. They are listed on the NYSE.