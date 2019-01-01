QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
36.42 - 41.48
Vol / Avg.
778.8K/422.4K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
33.21 - 90.35
Mkt Cap
1.1B
Payout Ratio
-
Open
36.49
P/E
-
EPS
-1.23
Shares
26.9M
Outstanding
Benzinga - Feb 15, 2022, 3:13PM
Benzinga - Jan 26, 2022, 9:05AM
Benzinga - Jan 26, 2022, 7:42AM
Benzinga - Jan 19, 2022, 7:35AM
Benzinga - Dec 21, 2021, 7:39AM
Benzinga - Dec 6, 2021, 6:09AM
Benzinga - Nov 9, 2021, 5:33PM
Benzinga - Nov 9, 2021, 5:27PM
Benzinga - Nov 3, 2021, 7:42AM
Benzinga - Sep 16, 2021, 7:30AM
Benzinga - Sep 15, 2021, 9:04AM
Benzinga - Sep 14, 2021, 10:10AM
Benzinga - Sep 13, 2021, 4:24PM
Benzinga - Aug 11, 2021, 7:46AM
Benzinga - Aug 9, 2021, 5:22PM
load more
Sector: Information Technology.Industry: Electronic Equipment, Instruments & Components
PAR Technology Corp together with its subsidiaries provides management technology solutions including software, hardware, and related services, integral to the point-of-sale infrastructure and task management, information gathering, assimilation and communication services. It has two segments. Restaurant/ Retail segment provides point-of-sale and management technology solutions such as hardware, software and integrated technical solutions to the restaurant and retail industries. Government segment provides intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance solutions and mission systems support. The company derives the majority of its revenues from the Restaurant/ Retail segment.

Earnings

see more
Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-09
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS-0.380

(EXPECTED) 2022-03-01

REV76.020M

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

PAR Technology Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy PAR Technology (PAR) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of PAR Technology (NYSE: PAR) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are PAR Technology's (PAR) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for PAR Technology (PAR) stock?

A

The latest price target for PAR Technology (NYSE: PAR) was reported by BTIG on January 26, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 60.00 expecting PAR to rise to within 12 months (a possible 44.89% upside). 7 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for PAR Technology (PAR)?

A

The stock price for PAR Technology (NYSE: PAR) is $41.41 last updated Today at 8:59:58 PM.

Q

Does PAR Technology (PAR) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for PAR Technology.

Q

When is PAR Technology (NYSE:PAR) reporting earnings?

A

PAR Technology’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 9, 2022.

Q

Is PAR Technology (PAR) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for PAR Technology.

Q

What sector and industry does PAR Technology (PAR) operate in?

A

PAR Technology is in the Information Technology sector and Electronic Equipment, Instruments & Components industry. They are listed on the NYSE.