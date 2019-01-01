QQQ
United States Antimony Corp is a fully integrated mining, transportation, milling, smelting, and selling company. The company has four operating segments: United States Antimony, Mexican antimony, United States zeolite, and Precious metals. Its products and services include antimony; silver; gold; zeolite products; and storage, handling, & packaging services. The company's geographical segments are the United States, Canada, and Mexico, of which the vast majority of its revenue comes from the United States.

United States Antimony Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy United States Antimony (UAMY) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of United States Antimony (AMEX: UAMY) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are United States Antimony's (UAMY) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for United States Antimony.

Q

What is the target price for United States Antimony (UAMY) stock?

A

The latest price target for United States Antimony (AMEX: UAMY) was reported by HC Wainwright & Co. on October 3, 2013. The analyst firm set a price target for 3.00 expecting UAMY to rise to within 12 months (a possible 597.84% upside). 0 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for United States Antimony (UAMY)?

A

The stock price for United States Antimony (AMEX: UAMY) is $0.4299 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 20:59:59 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does United States Antimony (UAMY) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for United States Antimony.

Q

When is United States Antimony (AMEX:UAMY) reporting earnings?

A

United States Antimony’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 13, 2022.

Q

Is United States Antimony (UAMY) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for United States Antimony.

Q

What sector and industry does United States Antimony (UAMY) operate in?

A

United States Antimony is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the AMEX.