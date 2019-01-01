QQQ
Range
3.01 - 3.23
Vol / Avg.
7M/8.4M
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
2.81 - 12.99
Mkt Cap
611.6M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
3.08
P/E
-
EPS
-0.07
Shares
201.9M
Outstanding
Sector: Energy.Industry: Oil, Gas & Consumable Fuels
Gevo Inc is a renewable chemicals and biofuels company engaged in the development and commercialization of alternatives to petroleum-based products based on isobutanol produced from renewable feedstocks. Its operating segments are the Gevo segment and the Gevo Development/Agri-Energy segment. By its segments, it is involved in research and development activities related to the future production of isobutanol, including the development of its biocatalysts, the production and sale of biojet fuel, its Retrofit process and the next generation of chemicals and biofuels that will be based on its isobutanol technology. Gevo Development/Agri-Energy is the key revenue-generating segment that involves the operation of the Luverne Facility and production of ethanol, isobutanol and related products.

Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-12
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS-0.070

(EXPECTED) 2022-02-24

REV630.000K

Gevo Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Gevo (GEVO) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Gevo (NASDAQ: GEVO) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Gevo's (GEVO) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Gevo (GEVO) stock?

A

The latest price target for Gevo (NASDAQ: GEVO) was reported by Stifel on August 24, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 10.00 expecting GEVO to rise to within 12 months (a possible 230.03% upside). 1 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Gevo (GEVO)?

A

The stock price for Gevo (NASDAQ: GEVO) is $3.03 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 21:00:03 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Gevo (GEVO) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Gevo.

Q

When is Gevo (NASDAQ:GEVO) reporting earnings?

A

Gevo’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 12, 2022.

Q

Is Gevo (GEVO) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Gevo.

Q

What sector and industry does Gevo (GEVO) operate in?

A

Gevo is in the Energy sector and Oil, Gas & Consumable Fuels industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.