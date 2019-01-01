ShotSpotter Inc provides precision-policing and security solutions for law enforcement and security personnel to help prevent and reduce gun violence and make cities, campuses and facilities safer. Its flagship public safety solution, ShotSpotter Respond, is the outdoor gunshot detection, location and alerting system. The company's patrol management software, ShotSpotter Connect, uses artificial intelligence-driven analysis to help strategically plan directed patrols and have consistent use of tactics to deter a broad set of crime types. Its security solutions, ShotSpotter SecureCampus, and ShotSpotter SiteSecure, are designed to help law enforcement and security personnel serving universities, corporate campuses, big-box retail, malls and key infrastructure or transportation centers.