|Q1 2022
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-10
|REV
|Q4 2021
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
|-0.120
|REV
|16.100M
|13.971M
|-2.129M
|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of ShotSpotter (NASDAQ: SSTI) through any online brokerage.
Other companies in ShotSpotter’s space includes: Benefitfocus (NASDAQ:BNFT), Cloopen Group Holding (NYSE:RAAS), Cheetah Mobile (NYSE:CMCM), CoreCard (NYSE:CCRD) and LiveVox Hldgs (NASDAQ:LVOX).
The latest price target for ShotSpotter (NASDAQ: SSTI) was reported by JMP Securities on December 21, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 0.00 expecting SSTI to fall to within 12 months (a possible -100.00% downside). 3 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for ShotSpotter (NASDAQ: SSTI) is $24.91 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 21:00:03 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
There are no upcoming dividends for ShotSpotter.
ShotSpotter’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 10, 2022.
There is no upcoming split for ShotSpotter.
ShotSpotter is in the Information Technology sector and Software industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.