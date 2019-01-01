QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/44.2K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
22.63 - 51.5
Mkt Cap
290.8M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
EPS
-0.28
Shares
11.7M
Outstanding
Benzinga - 1 day ago
Benzinga - 2 days ago
Benzinga - Dec 21, 2021, 7:15AM
Benzinga - Dec 16, 2021, 9:07AM
Benzinga - Nov 9, 2021, 4:35PM
Benzinga - Nov 9, 2021, 4:34PM
Benzinga - Oct 12, 2021, 8:22AM
Benzinga - Sep 17, 2021, 8:38AM
Benzinga - Sep 2, 2021, 10:34AM
Benzinga - Aug 11, 2021, 9:43AM
Benzinga - Aug 10, 2021, 5:02PM
Benzinga - Aug 10, 2021, 5:02PM
Benzinga - Aug 5, 2021, 12:55PM
Benzinga - May 12, 2021, 12:35PM
Benzinga - May 12, 2021, 9:23AM
Benzinga - May 11, 2021, 4:36PM
Benzinga - Mar 30, 2021, 9:08AM
Benzinga - Mar 18, 2021, 9:09AM
Benzinga - Feb 25, 2021, 4:34PM
Benzinga - Feb 25, 2021, 4:33PM
load more
Sector: Information Technology.Industry: Software
ShotSpotter Inc provides precision-policing and security solutions for law enforcement and security personnel to help prevent and reduce gun violence and make cities, campuses and facilities safer. Its flagship public safety solution, ShotSpotter Respond, is the outdoor gunshot detection, location and alerting system. The company's patrol management software, ShotSpotter Connect, uses artificial intelligence-driven analysis to help strategically plan directed patrols and have consistent use of tactics to deter a broad set of crime types. Its security solutions, ShotSpotter SecureCampus, and ShotSpotter SiteSecure, are designed to help law enforcement and security personnel serving universities, corporate campuses, big-box retail, malls and key infrastructure or transportation centers.

Earnings

see more
Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-10
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS-0.120
REV16.100M13.971M-2.129M

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

ShotSpotter Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy ShotSpotter (SSTI) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of ShotSpotter (NASDAQ: SSTI) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are ShotSpotter's (SSTI) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for ShotSpotter (SSTI) stock?

A

The latest price target for ShotSpotter (NASDAQ: SSTI) was reported by JMP Securities on December 21, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 0.00 expecting SSTI to fall to within 12 months (a possible -100.00% downside). 3 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for ShotSpotter (SSTI)?

A

The stock price for ShotSpotter (NASDAQ: SSTI) is $24.91 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 21:00:03 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does ShotSpotter (SSTI) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for ShotSpotter.

Q

When is ShotSpotter (NASDAQ:SSTI) reporting earnings?

A

ShotSpotter’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 10, 2022.

Q

Is ShotSpotter (SSTI) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for ShotSpotter.

Q

What sector and industry does ShotSpotter (SSTI) operate in?

A

ShotSpotter is in the Information Technology sector and Software industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.