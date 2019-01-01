QQQ
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/84K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
3.23 - 10.17
Mkt Cap
25.8M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
EPS
-0.29
Shares
7.2M
Outstanding
Sector: Health Care. Industry: Biotechnology
Bio-Path Holdings Inc is a clinical and preclinical stage oncology-focused RNAi nanoparticle drug development company. It is engaged in utilizing a novel technology that achieves systemic delivery for target specific protein inhibition for any gene product that is over-expressed in disease. The company's lead drug candidate, prexigebersen, is in the efficacy portion of Phase 2 clinical trial for acute myeloid leukemia (AML) in combination with low-dose cytarabine (LDAC) and combination with decitabine. Its other drugs are BP1002 and BP1003.

Bio-Path Holdings Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Bio-Path Holdings (BPTH) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Bio-Path Holdings (NASDAQ: BPTH) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Bio-Path Holdings's (BPTH) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Bio-Path Holdings (BPTH) stock?

A

The latest price target for Bio-Path Holdings (NASDAQ: BPTH) was reported by Roth Capital on March 11, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 13.00 expecting BPTH to rise to within 12 months (a possible 260.11% upside). 1 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Bio-Path Holdings (BPTH)?

A

The stock price for Bio-Path Holdings (NASDAQ: BPTH) is $3.61 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 21:00:03 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Bio-Path Holdings (BPTH) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Bio-Path Holdings.

Q

When is Bio-Path Holdings (NASDAQ:BPTH) reporting earnings?

A

Bio-Path Holdings’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 13, 2022.

Q

Is Bio-Path Holdings (BPTH) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Bio-Path Holdings.

Q

What sector and industry does Bio-Path Holdings (BPTH) operate in?

A

Bio-Path Holdings is in the Health Care sector and Biotechnology industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.