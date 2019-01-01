Bio-Path Holdings Inc is a clinical and preclinical stage oncology-focused RNAi nanoparticle drug development company. It is engaged in utilizing a novel technology that achieves systemic delivery for target specific protein inhibition for any gene product that is over-expressed in disease. The company's lead drug candidate, prexigebersen, is in the efficacy portion of Phase 2 clinical trial for acute myeloid leukemia (AML) in combination with low-dose cytarabine (LDAC) and combination with decitabine. Its other drugs are BP1002 and BP1003.