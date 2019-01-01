QQQ
Range
9.44 - 10.61
Vol / Avg.
167.7K/375.6K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
8.55 - 71.82
Mkt Cap
500.5M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
9.67
P/E
1.04
EPS
-0.66
Shares
47.2M
Outstanding
Sector: Health Care.Industry: Biotechnology
Prelude Therapeutics Incorp is a clinical-stage precision oncology company focused on discovering and developing small molecule therapies optimized to target the key driver mechanisms in cancers with high unmet need.

Prelude Therapeutics Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Prelude Therapeutics (PRLD) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Prelude Therapeutics (NASDAQ: PRLD) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Prelude Therapeutics's (PRLD) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Prelude Therapeutics (PRLD) stock?

A

The latest price target for Prelude Therapeutics (NASDAQ: PRLD) was reported by Barclays on November 17, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 20.00 expecting PRLD to rise to within 12 months (a possible 88.68% upside). 6 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Prelude Therapeutics (PRLD)?

A

The stock price for Prelude Therapeutics (NASDAQ: PRLD) is $10.6 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 21:00:04 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Prelude Therapeutics (PRLD) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Prelude Therapeutics.

Q

When is Prelude Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRLD) reporting earnings?

A

Prelude Therapeutics’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 10, 2022.

Q

Is Prelude Therapeutics (PRLD) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Prelude Therapeutics.

Q

What sector and industry does Prelude Therapeutics (PRLD) operate in?

A

Prelude Therapeutics is in the Health Care sector and Biotechnology industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.