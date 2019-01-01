|Q1 2022
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-10
|REV
|Q4 2021
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-03-15
|REV
|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of Prelude Therapeutics (NASDAQ: PRLD) through any online brokerage.
Other companies in Prelude Therapeutics’s space includes: Graphite Bio (NASDAQ:GRPH), Humacyte (NASDAQ:HUMA), 4D Molecular Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FDMT), Precigen (NASDAQ:PGEN) and LianBio (NASDAQ:LIAN).
The latest price target for Prelude Therapeutics (NASDAQ: PRLD) was reported by Barclays on November 17, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 20.00 expecting PRLD to rise to within 12 months (a possible 88.68% upside). 6 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for Prelude Therapeutics (NASDAQ: PRLD) is $10.6 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 21:00:04 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
There are no upcoming dividends for Prelude Therapeutics.
Prelude Therapeutics’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 10, 2022.
There is no upcoming split for Prelude Therapeutics.
Prelude Therapeutics is in the Health Care sector and Biotechnology industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.