Range
20.22 - 20.39
Vol / Avg.
542.1K/5.3M
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
10.85 - 20.92
Mkt Cap
5.1B
Payout Ratio
-
Open
20.34
P/E
-
EPS
-0.01
Shares
254M
Outstanding
Sector: Information Technology.Industry: Software
Vonage Holdings is a North American technology company that provides cloud communication services to businesses and consumers. For businesses, the company provides unified communications (as a service), which consists of integrated voice, text, video, data, and mobile applications over Voice over Internet Protocol network. For consumer service customers, there is a home telephone replacement service. This can include services such as voicemail, call waiting, and call forwarding. This service is delivered over the Internet. The company generates the vast majority of its revenue within the United States.

Earnings

Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-05
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS0.040-0.010 -0.0500
REV362.310M366.305M3.995M

Vonage Hldgs Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Vonage Hldgs (VG) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Vonage Hldgs (NASDAQ: VG) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Vonage Hldgs's (VG) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Vonage Hldgs (VG) stock?

A

The latest price target for Vonage Hldgs (NASDAQ: VG) was reported by Baird on November 23, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 21.00 expecting VG to rise to within 12 months (a possible 3.81% upside). 10 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Vonage Hldgs (VG)?

A

The stock price for Vonage Hldgs (NASDAQ: VG) is $20.23 last updated Today at 3:07:12 PM.

Q

Does Vonage Hldgs (VG) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Vonage Hldgs.

Q

When is Vonage Hldgs (NASDAQ:VG) reporting earnings?

A

Vonage Hldgs’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 5, 2022.

Q

Is Vonage Hldgs (VG) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Vonage Hldgs.

Q

What sector and industry does Vonage Hldgs (VG) operate in?

A

Vonage Hldgs is in the Information Technology sector and Software industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.