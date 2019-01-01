Vonage Holdings is a North American technology company that provides cloud communication services to businesses and consumers. For businesses, the company provides unified communications (as a service), which consists of integrated voice, text, video, data, and mobile applications over Voice over Internet Protocol network. For consumer service customers, there is a home telephone replacement service. This can include services such as voicemail, call waiting, and call forwarding. This service is delivered over the Internet. The company generates the vast majority of its revenue within the United States.