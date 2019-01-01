|Q1 2022
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-05
|REV
|Q4 2021
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
|0.040
|-0.010
|-0.0500
|REV
|362.310M
|366.305M
|3.995M
|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of Vonage Hldgs (NASDAQ: VG) through any online brokerage.
Other companies in Vonage Hldgs’s space includes: MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR), Freshworks (NASDAQ:FRSH), Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE), Informatica (NYSE:INFA) and Alight (NYSE:ALIT).
The latest price target for Vonage Hldgs (NASDAQ: VG) was reported by Baird on November 23, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 21.00 expecting VG to rise to within 12 months (a possible 3.81% upside). 10 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for Vonage Hldgs (NASDAQ: VG) is $20.23 last updated Today at 3:07:12 PM.
There are no upcoming dividends for Vonage Hldgs.
Vonage Hldgs’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 5, 2022.
There is no upcoming split for Vonage Hldgs.
Vonage Hldgs is in the Information Technology sector and Software industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.