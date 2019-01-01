QQQ
Range
0.17 - 0.18
Vol / Avg.
22.3M/31.4M
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0.18 - 2.27
Mkt Cap
92.8M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
0.18
P/E
9
Shares
557.8M
Outstanding
Sector: Consumer Staples.Industry: Food Products
Farmmi Inc acts as a supplier of agricultural products. It mainly focuses on processing and selling various categories of agricultural products such as Shiitake mushrooms, Mu Er mushrooms, other edible fungi, and other agricultural products. It supplies mushroom products indirectly to foreign customers such as supermarkets through Chinese distributors and internationally including the USA, Japan, Canada, Europe, and the Middle East, through distributors. The company is also involved in the trading activities of purchasing other agricultural products produced by third-party manufacturers, and selling these products in the company's online stores Farmmi Jicai and Farmmi Liangpin Market. It generates a vast majority of the revenues from the Shiitake mushrooms segment within China.

Farmmi Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Farmmi (FAMI) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Farmmi (NASDAQ: FAMI) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Farmmi's (FAMI) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Farmmi (FAMI) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Farmmi

Q

Current Stock Price for Farmmi (FAMI)?

A

The stock price for Farmmi (NASDAQ: FAMI) is $0.1664 last updated Today at 9:00:03 PM.

Q

Does Farmmi (FAMI) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Farmmi.

Q

When is Farmmi (NASDAQ:FAMI) reporting earnings?

A

Farmmi does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Farmmi (FAMI) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Farmmi.

Q

What sector and industry does Farmmi (FAMI) operate in?

A

Farmmi is in the Consumer Staples sector and Food Products industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.