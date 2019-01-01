Farmmi Inc acts as a supplier of agricultural products. It mainly focuses on processing and selling various categories of agricultural products such as Shiitake mushrooms, Mu Er mushrooms, other edible fungi, and other agricultural products. It supplies mushroom products indirectly to foreign customers such as supermarkets through Chinese distributors and internationally including the USA, Japan, Canada, Europe, and the Middle East, through distributors. The company is also involved in the trading activities of purchasing other agricultural products produced by third-party manufacturers, and selling these products in the company's online stores Farmmi Jicai and Farmmi Liangpin Market. It generates a vast majority of the revenues from the Shiitake mushrooms segment within China.