Milestone Scientific Inc is engaged in pioneering proprietary, technological systems, and solutions for the medical and dental markets. It develops, manufactures, markets and sells the computer-controlled system for the improved and painless delivery of local anesthetic. The system is marketed in dentistry under the trademark CompuDent and in medicine under the trademark CompuMed. In addition, the company provides The Wand, a handpiece that allows dentists to provide painless injections for virtually various dental procedures, including routine cleanings and fillings, as well as implants, root canals, and crowns. Geographically all the operations of the firm function through the region of the US.