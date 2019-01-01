QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
6.6 - 7.2
Vol / Avg.
554.6K/2.5M
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
6.22 - 40
Mkt Cap
984.2M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
7.15
P/E
-
EPS
1.08
Shares
148.5M
Outstanding
Benzinga - 20 hours ago
Benzinga - Jan 28, 2022, 9:42AM
Benzinga - Jan 28, 2022, 9:11AM
Benzinga - Jan 19, 2022, 2:32PM
Benzinga - Jan 18, 2022, 3:43PM
Benzinga - Dec 13, 2021, 6:05AM
Benzinga - Dec 9, 2021, 6:15PM
Benzinga - Nov 30, 2021, 1:35PM
Benzinga - Nov 22, 2021, 8:14AM
load more
Sector: Information Technology.Industry: IT Services
VNET Group Inc is a carrier-neutral internet data center services provider in China. It provides managed network services to enable customers to deliver data across the internet in a reliable manner through its data transmission network. It also offers value-added services, such as VPN (virtual private network) services, CDN (content delivery network) services, and last-mile wired broadband services to improve the security, speed, and quality of data transmission. The company operates through one segment Hosting and related services. It generates all of its revenue from China.

Earnings

see more
Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-24
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-03-22
REV

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

VNET Group Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy VNET Group (VNET) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of VNET Group (NASDAQ: VNET) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are VNET Group's (VNET) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for VNET Group (VNET) stock?

A

The latest price target for VNET Group (NASDAQ: VNET) was reported by HSBC on November 22, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 17.40 expecting VNET to rise to within 12 months (a possible 162.44% upside). 5 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for VNET Group (VNET)?

A

The stock price for VNET Group (NASDAQ: VNET) is $6.63 last updated Today at 3:36:42 PM.

Q

Does VNET Group (VNET) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for VNET Group.

Q

When is VNET Group (NASDAQ:VNET) reporting earnings?

A

VNET Group’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 24, 2022.

Q

Is VNET Group (VNET) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for VNET Group.

Q

What sector and industry does VNET Group (VNET) operate in?

A

VNET Group is in the Information Technology sector and IT Services industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.