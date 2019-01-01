QQQ
Sector: Consumer Discretionary.Industry: Diversified Consumer Services
Founded in 2003, TAL Education is one of the leading K-12 after-school tutoring providers in China. The firm offers tutoring services to students from pre-school to the twelfth grade via small classes, one-on-one personalized premium services, and online courses. In fourth quarter fiscal 2021, TAL's small classes account for 53% of its revenue, one-on-one 6%, and Xueersi.com 32%. Its tutoring services cover the core academic subjects in China's school curriculum, such as Math (K-12), English (K-12), Chinese (K-12), Physics (Grade 8-12), Chemistry (Grade 9-12), and Biology (Grade 10-12). TAL's learning centers currently cover 101 cities in China and a total of 1,098 learning centers. In fourth-quarter fiscal 2021, current normal priced long-term course student enrolment was 6.7 million.

Earnings

Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS-0.010

(EXPECTED) 2022-03-08

REV1.310B
Q2 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-03-08
REV
Q3 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS-0.090
REV1.021B

Analyst Ratings

DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

TAL Education Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy TAL Education (TAL) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of TAL Education (NYSE: TAL) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are TAL Education's (TAL) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for TAL Education (TAL) stock?

A

The latest price target for TAL Education (NYSE: TAL) was reported by Morgan Stanley on August 30, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 5.40 expecting TAL to rise to within 12 months (a possible 48.76% upside). 13 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for TAL Education (TAL)?

A

The stock price for TAL Education (NYSE: TAL) is $3.63 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 20:59:58 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does TAL Education (TAL) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.72 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on September 23, 2015 to stockholders of record on August 31, 2015.

Q

When is TAL Education (NYSE:TAL) reporting earnings?

A

TAL Education’s $Q4 earnings are confirmed for after-market on April 21, 2022.

Q

Is TAL Education (TAL) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for TAL Education.

Q

What sector and industry does TAL Education (TAL) operate in?

A

TAL Education is in the Consumer Discretionary sector and Diversified Consumer Services industry. They are listed on the NYSE.