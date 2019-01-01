|Q1 2022
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
|-0.010
(EXPECTED) 2022-03-08
|REV
|1.310B
|Q2 2022
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-03-08
|REV
|Q3 2022
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
|-0.090
|REV
|1.021B
|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of TAL Education (NYSE: TAL) through any online brokerage.
Other companies in TAL Education’s space includes: Vasta Platform (NASDAQ:VSTA), Hailiang Education Gr (NASDAQ:HLG), Graham Hldgs (NYSE:GHC), Gaotu Techedu (NYSE:GOTU) and Stride (NYSE:LRN).
The latest price target for TAL Education (NYSE: TAL) was reported by Morgan Stanley on August 30, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 5.40 expecting TAL to rise to within 12 months (a possible 48.76% upside). 13 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for TAL Education (NYSE: TAL) is $3.63 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 20:59:58 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
A quarterly cash dividend of $0.72 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on September 23, 2015 to stockholders of record on August 31, 2015.
TAL Education’s $Q4 earnings are confirmed for after-market on April 21, 2022.
There is no upcoming split for TAL Education.
TAL Education is in the Consumer Discretionary sector and Diversified Consumer Services industry. They are listed on the NYSE.