|Q3 2022
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-03
|REV
|Q2 2022
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
|1.490
|1.250
|-0.2400
|REV
|419.850M
|428.427M
|8.577M
You can purchase shares of Lancaster Colony (NASDAQ: LANC) through any online brokerage.
Other companies in Lancaster Colony’s space includes: Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ), Pilgrims Pride (NASDAQ:PPC), BRF (NYSE:BRFS), Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) and Post Holdings (NYSE:POST).
The latest price target for Lancaster Colony (NASDAQ: LANC) was reported by Benchmark on December 8, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 181.00 expecting LANC to rise to within 12 months (a possible 11.51% upside). 1 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for Lancaster Colony (NASDAQ: LANC) is $162.32 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 21:00:02 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
The next Lancaster Colony (LANC) dividend date is projected to be 2022-03-08.
Lancaster Colony’s $Q3 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 3, 2022.
There is no upcoming split for Lancaster Colony.
Lancaster Colony is in the Consumer Staples sector and Food Products industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.