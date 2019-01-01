QQQ
Sector: Consumer Staples.Industry: Food Products
Lancaster Colony Corp is a manufacturer and marketer of speciality food products. The company's segments include Retail and Foodservice. By product segment, the company divides its portfolio into non frozen (roughly 70% of net sales) and frozen food. The key products and brands are salad dressing and sauces (Cardini's, Girard's, Marzetti), frozen garlic breads (New York Brand Bakery, Mamma Bella), vegetable dips and fruit dips (Marzetti), frozen parkerhouse-style yeast rolls and dinner rolls (Sister Schubert's, Mary B's), premium dry egg noodles (Amish Kitchen), frozen speciality noodles (Reames, Aunt Vi's), croutons and salad toppings, flatbread wraps, and pizza crusts.

Earnings

Q3 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-03
REV
Q2 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS1.4901.250 -0.2400
REV419.850M428.427M8.577M

Analyst Ratings

Lancaster Colony Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Lancaster Colony (LANC) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Lancaster Colony (NASDAQ: LANC) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Lancaster Colony's (LANC) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Lancaster Colony (LANC) stock?

A

The latest price target for Lancaster Colony (NASDAQ: LANC) was reported by Benchmark on December 8, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 181.00 expecting LANC to rise to within 12 months (a possible 11.51% upside). 1 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Lancaster Colony (LANC)?

A

The stock price for Lancaster Colony (NASDAQ: LANC) is $162.32 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 21:00:02 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Lancaster Colony (LANC) pay a dividend?

A

The next Lancaster Colony (LANC) dividend date is projected to be 2022-03-08.

Q

When is Lancaster Colony (NASDAQ:LANC) reporting earnings?

A

Lancaster Colony’s $Q3 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 3, 2022.

Q

Is Lancaster Colony (LANC) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Lancaster Colony.

Q

What sector and industry does Lancaster Colony (LANC) operate in?

A

Lancaster Colony is in the Consumer Staples sector and Food Products industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.