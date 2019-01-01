|Q3 2022
You can purchase shares of Seneca Foods (NASDAQ: SENEB) through any online brokerage.
Other companies in Seneca Foods’s space includes: Vital Farms (NASDAQ:VITL), Tattooed Chef (NASDAQ:TTCF), Vita Coco (NASDAQ:COCO), Industrias Bachoco SAB (NYSE:IBA) and Whole Earth Brands (NASDAQ:FREE).
There is no analysis for Seneca Foods
The stock price for Seneca Foods (NASDAQ: SENEB) is $49.2 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 21:00:03 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
There are no upcoming dividends for Seneca Foods.
Seneca Foods’s $Q3 earnings are confirmed for after-market on February 10, 2022.
There is no upcoming split for Seneca Foods.
Seneca Foods is in the Consumer Staples sector and Food Products industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.