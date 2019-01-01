QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
20.1K/3.7M
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
3.5 - 39.1
Mkt Cap
858.9M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
EPS
2.68
Shares
170.7M
Outstanding
Benzinga - 20 hours ago
Benzinga - 6 days ago
Benzinga - Feb 15, 2022, 11:11AM
Benzinga - Feb 15, 2022, 8:19AM
Benzinga - Jan 24, 2022, 8:30AM
Benzinga - Jan 21, 2022, 5:13AM
Benzinga - Jan 13, 2022, 12:04PM
Benzinga - Sponsored
Benzinga - Jan 6, 2022, 3:00AM
Benzinga - Jan 4, 2022, 6:05AM
Benzinga - Dec 15, 2021, 6:03AM
Benzinga - Dec 3, 2021, 1:15PM
Benzinga - Nov 18, 2021, 10:42AM
Benzinga - Nov 16, 2021, 7:48AM
Benzinga - Oct 29, 2021, 7:02AM
load more
Canaan Inc is a developer of supercomputing chips and the manufacturer of digital blockchain computing equipment as well as the supplier of the overall scheme for computer software and hardware of digital blockchain. The equipment manufactured by Canaan is sold to many countries including China, the United States, Hong Kong, and other foreign countries. It derives a vast majority of the revenue from China. Its product includes Kanzhi Al and Avalon Mining Machine.

Earnings

see more
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-03-03
REV

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Canaan Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Canaan (CAN) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Canaan (NASDAQ: CAN) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Canaan's (CAN) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Canaan.

Q

What is the target price for Canaan (CAN) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Canaan

Q

Current Stock Price for Canaan (CAN)?

A

The stock price for Canaan (NASDAQ: CAN) is $5.03 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 21:00:04 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Canaan (CAN) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Canaan.

Q

When is Canaan (NASDAQ:CAN) reporting earnings?

A

Canaan’s $Q4 earnings are confirmed for after-market on March 3, 2022.

Q

Is Canaan (CAN) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Canaan.

Q

What sector and industry does Canaan (CAN) operate in?

A

Canaan is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.