|Q4 2021
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-03-03
|REV
|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of Canaan (NASDAQ: CAN) through any online brokerage.
There are no as such competitors for Canaan.
There is no analysis for Canaan
The stock price for Canaan (NASDAQ: CAN) is $5.03 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 21:00:04 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
There are no upcoming dividends for Canaan.
Canaan’s $Q4 earnings are confirmed for after-market on March 3, 2022.
There is no upcoming split for Canaan.
Canaan is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.