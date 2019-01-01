Pure Storage Inc is a US-based company which provides an enterprise data storage platform that transforms business through a dramatic increase in performance and reduction in complexity and costs. Its services include Purity Operating Environment, which is its flash-optimized software, FlashArray, its modular and scalable all-flash array hardware and Pure1, its cloud-based management, and support. FlashArray is a modular all-flash storage array designed to maximize the performance and density of flash, optimize the software services that the Purity Operating Environment provides and minimize solution cost for customers. Its customers include cloud-based software and service providers, consumer web, education, energy, governments, healthcare, media, telecommunications amongst others.