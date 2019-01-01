QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
23.34 - 26.15
Vol / Avg.
3.7M/3.9M
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
16.79 - 35.09
Mkt Cap
7.6B
Payout Ratio
-
Open
24.25
P/E
-
EPS
-0.1
Shares
289.9M
Outstanding
Benzinga - Feb 2, 2022, 9:02AM
Benzinga - Feb 2, 2022, 9:02AM
Benzinga - Jan 24, 2022, 1:04PM
Benzinga - Jan 24, 2022, 12:35PM
Benzinga - Jan 24, 2022, 12:06PM
Benzinga - Jan 24, 2022, 12:02PM
Benzinga - Jan 19, 2022, 6:04AM
Benzinga - Jan 18, 2022, 9:23AM
Benzinga - Jan 10, 2022, 7:27AM
Benzinga - Dec 23, 2021, 9:33AM
Benzinga - Dec 1, 2021, 11:27AM
Benzinga - Dec 1, 2021, 8:01AM
Benzinga - Nov 24, 2021, 12:19PM
Benzinga - Nov 24, 2021, 11:09AM
Benzinga - Nov 24, 2021, 10:32AM
Benzinga - Nov 24, 2021, 9:26AM
Benzinga - Nov 24, 2021, 8:03AM
Benzinga - Nov 24, 2021, 5:02AM
Benzinga - Nov 23, 2021, 4:09PM
Benzinga - Nov 23, 2021, 4:05PM
Benzinga - Nov 23, 2021, 4:04PM
load more
Sector: Information Technology.Industry: Technology Hardware, Storage & Peripherals
Pure Storage Inc is a US-based company which provides an enterprise data storage platform that transforms business through a dramatic increase in performance and reduction in complexity and costs. Its services include Purity Operating Environment, which is its flash-optimized software, FlashArray, its modular and scalable all-flash array hardware and Pure1, its cloud-based management, and support. FlashArray is a modular all-flash storage array designed to maximize the performance and density of flash, optimize the software services that the Purity Operating Environment provides and minimize solution cost for customers. Its customers include cloud-based software and service providers, consumer web, education, energy, governments, healthcare, media, telecommunications amongst others.

Earnings

see more
Q1 2023Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-25
REV
Q4 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-03-02
REV

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Pure Storage Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Pure Storage (PSTG) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Pure Storage (NYSE: PSTG) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Pure Storage's (PSTG) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Pure Storage (PSTG) stock?

A

The latest price target for Pure Storage (NYSE: PSTG) was reported by Keybanc on January 19, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 36.00 expecting PSTG to rise to within 12 months (a possible 37.93% upside). 19 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Pure Storage (PSTG)?

A

The stock price for Pure Storage (NYSE: PSTG) is $26.1 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 20:59:56 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Pure Storage (PSTG) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Pure Storage.

Q

When is Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) reporting earnings?

A

Pure Storage’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 25, 2022.

Q

Is Pure Storage (PSTG) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Pure Storage.

Q

What sector and industry does Pure Storage (PSTG) operate in?

A

Pure Storage is in the Information Technology sector and Technology Hardware, Storage & Peripherals industry. They are listed on the NYSE.