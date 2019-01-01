|Q1 2022
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-04-27
|REV
|Q4 2021
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
|0.110
|0.230
|0.1200
|REV
|308.690M
|324.463M
|15.773M
|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of Alkermes (NASDAQ: ALKS) through any online brokerage.
Other companies in Alkermes’s space includes: Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST), Legend Biotech (NASDAQ:LEGN), Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE), Karuna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KRTX) and Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS).
The latest price target for Alkermes (NASDAQ: ALKS) was reported by Cantor Fitzgerald on January 27, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 32.00 expecting ALKS to rise to within 12 months (a possible 27.95% upside). 10 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for Alkermes (NASDAQ: ALKS) is $25.01 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 21:00:03 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
There are no upcoming dividends for Alkermes.
Alkermes’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on April 27, 2022.
There is no upcoming split for Alkermes.
Alkermes is in the Health Care sector and Biotechnology industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.