Range
24.36 - 25.62
Vol / Avg.
1.3M/1.2M
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
18.02 - 33
Mkt Cap
4.1B
Payout Ratio
-
Open
24.65
P/E
-
EPS
-0.18
Shares
162M
Outstanding
Sector: Health Care.Industry: Biotechnology
Alkermes PLC is a fully integrated global biotechnology company that applies its proprietary technologies to research, develop, and commercialize pharmaceutical products designed for unmet medical needs in major therapeutic areas. The company utilizes several collaborative arrangements to develop and commercialize products and, in so doing, to access technological, financial, marketing, manufacturing, and other resources. Alkermes either purchases active drug products from third parties or receives them from its third-party licensees to formulate products using its technologies.

Earnings

see more
Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-04-27
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS0.1100.230 0.1200
REV308.690M324.463M15.773M

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Alkermes Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Alkermes (ALKS) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Alkermes (NASDAQ: ALKS) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Alkermes's (ALKS) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Alkermes (ALKS) stock?

A

The latest price target for Alkermes (NASDAQ: ALKS) was reported by Cantor Fitzgerald on January 27, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 32.00 expecting ALKS to rise to within 12 months (a possible 27.95% upside). 10 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Alkermes (ALKS)?

A

The stock price for Alkermes (NASDAQ: ALKS) is $25.01 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 21:00:03 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Alkermes (ALKS) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Alkermes.

Q

When is Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS) reporting earnings?

A

Alkermes’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on April 27, 2022.

Q

Is Alkermes (ALKS) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Alkermes.

Q

What sector and industry does Alkermes (ALKS) operate in?

A

Alkermes is in the Health Care sector and Biotechnology industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.