Coda Octopus Group Inc develops underwater technologies and equipment for imaging, mapping defense, and survey applications. It operates in two segments: Marine Technology Business and Marine Engineering Business. The Technology Business develops proprietary solutions for both the commercial and defense subsea market. Its solutions include hardware and software for Geophysical Systems, Motion & Positioning Systems, and Real-Time Volumetric Imaging Sonar. The Engineering Business segment provides engineering services to a range of clients in the defense markets. Its geographical segments are the Americas, Europe, Australia/Asia, and Middle East/Africa.