Range
5.83 - 6.04
Vol / Avg.
3.9K/16.9K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
5.78 - 10.17
Mkt Cap
63.3M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
6.02
P/E
13.48
EPS
0.01
Shares
10.9M
Outstanding
Sector: Information Technology.Industry: Electronic Equipment, Instruments & Components
Coda Octopus Group Inc develops underwater technologies and equipment for imaging, mapping defense, and survey applications. It operates in two segments: Marine Technology Business and Marine Engineering Business. The Technology Business develops proprietary solutions for both the commercial and defense subsea market. Its solutions include hardware and software for Geophysical Systems, Motion & Positioning Systems, and Real-Time Volumetric Imaging Sonar. The Engineering Business segment provides engineering services to a range of clients in the defense markets. Its geographical segments are the Americas, Europe, Australia/Asia, and Middle East/Africa.

Earnings

see more
Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-03-16
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS0.0700.010 -0.0600
REV6.090M5.081M-1.009M

Coda Octopus Group Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Coda Octopus Group (CODA) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Coda Octopus Group (NASDAQ: CODA) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Coda Octopus Group's (CODA) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Coda Octopus Group (CODA) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Coda Octopus Group

Q

Current Stock Price for Coda Octopus Group (CODA)?

A

The stock price for Coda Octopus Group (NASDAQ: CODA) is $5.83 last updated Today at 3:29:45 PM.

Q

Does Coda Octopus Group (CODA) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Coda Octopus Group.

Q

When is Coda Octopus Group (NASDAQ:CODA) reporting earnings?

A

Coda Octopus Group’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on March 16, 2022.

Q

Is Coda Octopus Group (CODA) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Coda Octopus Group.

Q

What sector and industry does Coda Octopus Group (CODA) operate in?

A

Coda Octopus Group is in the Information Technology sector and Electronic Equipment, Instruments & Components industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.