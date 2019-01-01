|Q1 2022
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-03-16
|REV
|Q4 2021
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
|0.070
|0.010
|-0.0600
|REV
|6.090M
|5.081M
|-1.009M
|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of Coda Octopus Group (NASDAQ: CODA) through any online brokerage.
Other companies in Coda Octopus Group’s space includes: Zepp Health (NYSE:ZEPP), Red Cat Holdings (NASDAQ:RCAT), Wrap Technologies (NASDAQ:WRAP), Frequency Electronics (NASDAQ:FEIM) and Schmitt Industries (NASDAQ:SMIT).
There is no analysis for Coda Octopus Group
The stock price for Coda Octopus Group (NASDAQ: CODA) is $5.83 last updated Today at 3:29:45 PM.
There are no upcoming dividends for Coda Octopus Group.
Coda Octopus Group’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on March 16, 2022.
There is no upcoming split for Coda Octopus Group.
Coda Octopus Group is in the Information Technology sector and Electronic Equipment, Instruments & Components industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.