QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
81.9K/789.5K
Div / Yield
0.26/0.40%
52 Wk
61.59 - 92.17
Mkt Cap
11.2B
Payout Ratio
15.71
Open
-
P/E
41.3
EPS
0.45
Shares
173.9M
Outstanding
Benzinga - 1 day ago
Benzinga - 4 days ago
Benzinga - 5 days ago
Benzinga - 5 days ago
Benzinga - 5 days ago
Benzinga - 5 days ago
Benzinga - 5 days ago
Benzinga - 5 days ago
Benzinga - Jan 25, 2022, 8:11AM
Benzinga - Jan 14, 2022, 9:16AM
load more
Sector: Information Technology.Industry: Electronic Equipment, Instruments & Components
Cognex Corp provides machine vision products that help automate manufacturing processes. The firm's products include vision software, vision systems, vision sensors, and ID products. Vision software combines vision tools with a customer's own cameras and peripheral equipment and can help with several vision tasks, including part location, identification, measurement, and robotic guidance. Vision systems combine a camera, processor, and vision software into a single package. Vision sensors deliver simple, low-cost solutions for common vision applications, such as checking the size of parts. ID products read codes that have been applied to items during the manufacturing process. Cognex generates the largest proportion of its sales in the United States and Europe.

Earnings

see more
Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-05
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS0.2200.300 0.0800
REV222.960M244.065M21.105M

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Cognex Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Cognex (CGNX) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Cognex (NASDAQ: CGNX) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Cognex's (CGNX) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Cognex (CGNX) stock?

A

The latest price target for Cognex (NASDAQ: CGNX) was reported by Morgan Stanley on February 18, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 75.00 expecting CGNX to rise to within 12 months (a possible 16.41% upside). 12 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Cognex (CGNX)?

A

The stock price for Cognex (NASDAQ: CGNX) is $64.43 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 21:00:02 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Cognex (CGNX) pay a dividend?

A

The next Cognex (CGNX) dividend date is projected to be 2022-03-03.

Q

When is Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) reporting earnings?

A

Cognex’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 5, 2022.

Q

Is Cognex (CGNX) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Cognex.

Q

What sector and industry does Cognex (CGNX) operate in?

A

Cognex is in the Information Technology sector and Electronic Equipment, Instruments & Components industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.