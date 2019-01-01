|Q1 2022
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-05
|REV
|Q4 2021
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
|0.220
|0.300
|0.0800
|REV
|222.960M
|244.065M
|21.105M
|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
Other companies in Cognex’s space includes: Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI), PAR Technology (NYSE:PAR), National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI), Advanced Energy Indus (NASDAQ:AEIS) and Aeva Technologies (NYSE:AEVA).
The latest price target for Cognex (NASDAQ: CGNX) was reported by Morgan Stanley on February 18, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 75.00 expecting CGNX to rise to within 12 months (a possible 16.41% upside). 12 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for Cognex (NASDAQ: CGNX) is $64.43 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 21:00:02 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
The next Cognex (CGNX) dividend date is projected to be 2022-03-03.
Cognex’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 5, 2022.
There is no upcoming split for Cognex.
Cognex is in the Information Technology sector and Electronic Equipment, Instruments & Components industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.