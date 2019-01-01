|Q1 2022
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-03-23
|REV
|Q4 2021
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
|1.340
|1.360
|0.0200
|REV
|1.900B
|1.809B
|-91.000M
|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE: JEF) through any online brokerage.
Other companies in Jefferies Financial Group’s space includes: Evercore (NYSE:EVR), AMTD International (NYSE:AMTD), Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI), Lazard (NYSE:LAZ) and UP Fintech Holding (NASDAQ:TIGR).
The latest price target for Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE: JEF) was reported by Morgan Stanley on December 16, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 40.00 expecting JEF to rise to within 12 months (a possible 13.25% upside). 4 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE: JEF) is $35.32 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 20:59:59 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
A quarterly cash dividend of $0.30 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on February 25, 2022 to stockholders of record on February 11, 2022.
Jefferies Financial Group’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on March 23, 2022.
There is no upcoming split for Jefferies Financial Group.
Jefferies Financial Group is in the Financials sector and Capital Markets industry. They are listed on the NYSE.