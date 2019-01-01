QQQ
Jefferies Financial Group Inc is a diversified financial services company. Its business consists of investment banking and capital markets (Jefferies Group), commercial mortgage banking (Berkadia), asset management (Leucadia Asset Management), and online platform for foreign exchange trading (FXCM), a real estate company (Homefed), and vehicle finance (Foursight Capital and Chrome Capital).The company is also involved in other businesses, such as oil and gas exploration, through JETX and Vitesse Energy; automobile dealerships, through Gargadia; fixed wireless broadband services, through Linkem; and gold and silver mining through Golden Queen, among others.

Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-03-23
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS1.3401.360 0.0200
REV1.900B1.809B-91.000M

Jefferies Financial Group Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Jefferies Financial Group (JEF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE: JEF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Jefferies Financial Group's (JEF) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Jefferies Financial Group (JEF) stock?

A

The latest price target for Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE: JEF) was reported by Morgan Stanley on December 16, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 40.00 expecting JEF to rise to within 12 months (a possible 13.25% upside). 4 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Jefferies Financial Group (JEF)?

A

The stock price for Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE: JEF) is $35.32 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 20:59:59 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Jefferies Financial Group (JEF) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.30 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on February 25, 2022 to stockholders of record on February 11, 2022.

Q

When is Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF) reporting earnings?

A

Jefferies Financial Group’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on March 23, 2022.

Q

Is Jefferies Financial Group (JEF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Jefferies Financial Group.

Q

What sector and industry does Jefferies Financial Group (JEF) operate in?

A

Jefferies Financial Group is in the Financials sector and Capital Markets industry. They are listed on the NYSE.