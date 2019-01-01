Jefferies Financial Group Inc is a diversified financial services company. Its business consists of investment banking and capital markets (Jefferies Group), commercial mortgage banking (Berkadia), asset management (Leucadia Asset Management), and online platform for foreign exchange trading (FXCM), a real estate company (Homefed), and vehicle finance (Foursight Capital and Chrome Capital).The company is also involved in other businesses, such as oil and gas exploration, through JETX and Vitesse Energy; automobile dealerships, through Gargadia; fixed wireless broadband services, through Linkem; and gold and silver mining through Golden Queen, among others.