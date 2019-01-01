QQQ
Range
0.9 - 0.98
Vol / Avg.
249.6K/239.6K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0.76 - 2.12
Mkt Cap
31.4M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
0.91
P/E
12.83
EPS
0
Shares
32.1M
Outstanding
Air Industries Group is an aerospace and defense company. Its manufactures and design structural parts and assemblies that focus on flight safety, including landing gear, arresting gear, engine mounts, flight controls, throttle quadrants, jet engines and other components. The company also provide sheet metal fabrication of aerostructures, tube bending, and welding services. It reports into two segments namely Complex Machining, and Turbine Engine Components.

Earnings

Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-10
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-03-07
REV

Analyst Ratings

DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Air Industries Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Air Industries (AIRI) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Air Industries (AMEX: AIRI) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Air Industries's (AIRI) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Air Industries.

Q

What is the target price for Air Industries (AIRI) stock?

A

The latest price target for Air Industries (AMEX: AIRI) was reported by Roth Capital on August 31, 2017. The analyst firm set a price target for 1.75 expecting AIRI to rise to within 12 months (a possible 78.94% upside). 0 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Air Industries (AIRI)?

A

The stock price for Air Industries (AMEX: AIRI) is $0.978 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 20:59:44 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Air Industries (AIRI) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.06 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on August 12, 2015 to stockholders of record on July 30, 2015.

Q

When is Air Industries (AMEX:AIRI) reporting earnings?

A

Air Industries’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 10, 2022.

Q

Is Air Industries (AIRI) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Air Industries.

Q

What sector and industry does Air Industries (AIRI) operate in?

A

Air Industries is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the AMEX.