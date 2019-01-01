Amdocs Ltd is a provider of software and services to communications, cable and satellite, entertainment, and media industry service providers. Its only segment being designed, develop, market, support, implement, and operate its open and modular cloud offering. The company offers business support systems, operational support systems, and managed services. Amdocs also develops software for mobile financial services and advertising and media solutions. Geographically, it derives a majority of revenue from North America and also has a presence in Europe and the Rest of the world.