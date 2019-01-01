QQQ
Range
77.35 - 78.65
Vol / Avg.
299.1K/604.5K
Div / Yield
1.58/2.03%
52 Wk
68.33 - 82.38
Mkt Cap
9.5B
Payout Ratio
35.04
Open
78.05
P/E
18.96
EPS
1.07
Shares
123.4M
Outstanding
Amdocs Ltd is a provider of software and services to communications, cable and satellite, entertainment, and media industry service providers. Its only segment being designed, develop, market, support, implement, and operate its open and modular cloud offering. The company offers business support systems, operational support systems, and managed services. Amdocs also develops software for mobile financial services and advertising and media solutions. Geographically, it derives a majority of revenue from North America and also has a presence in Europe and the Rest of the world.

Earnings

Q2 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-11
REV
Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS1.0501.200 0.1500
REV978.620M1.105B126.380M

Analyst Ratings

Amdocs Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Amdocs (DOX) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Amdocs (NASDAQ: DOX) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Amdocs's (DOX) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Amdocs.

Q

What is the target price for Amdocs (DOX) stock?

A

The latest price target for Amdocs (NASDAQ: DOX) was reported by JP Morgan on December 14, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 86.00 expecting DOX to rise to within 12 months (a possible 11.11% upside). 2 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Amdocs (DOX)?

A

The stock price for Amdocs (NASDAQ: DOX) is $77.4 last updated Today at 7:30:05 PM.

Q

Does Amdocs (DOX) pay a dividend?

A

The next Amdocs (DOX) dividend date is projected to be 2022-03-30.

Q

When is Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX) reporting earnings?

A

Amdocs’s $Q2 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 11, 2022.

Q

Is Amdocs (DOX) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Amdocs.

Q

What sector and industry does Amdocs (DOX) operate in?

A

Amdocs is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.