Ares Management Corp is an asset management company based in the United States. It offers investors investment-related advice and strategies for capital growth. The company's operating segments include Credit Group, Private Equity Group, the Real Estate Group, and Strategic Initiatives. Its Credit Group generates maximum revenue, manages credit strategies across the liquid and illiquid spectrum, including syndicated loans, high yield bonds, multi-asset credit, alternative credit investments, and direct lending. Private Equity Group manages investment strategies categorized as corporate private equity, infrastructure and power, special opportunities, and energy opportunities whereas, Real Estate Group is engaged in managing real estate equity and debt strategies.