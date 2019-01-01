|Q1 2022
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-04-28
|REV
|Q4 2021
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
|0.720
|0.850
|0.1300
|REV
|629.080M
|481.029M
|-148.051M
|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of Ares Management (NYSE: ARES) through any online brokerage.
Other companies in Ares Management’s space includes: BlackRock (NYSE:BLK), Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO), T. Rowe Price Gr (NASDAQ:TROW), Prospect Capital (NASDAQ:PSEC) and Federated Hermes (NYSE:FHI).
The latest price target for Ares Management (NYSE: ARES) was reported by Morgan Stanley on February 16, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 93.00 expecting ARES to rise to within 12 months (a possible 23.05% upside). 16 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for Ares Management (NYSE: ARES) is $75.58 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 20:59:57 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
The next Ares Management (ARES) dividend date is projected to be 2022-03-16.
Ares Management’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on April 28, 2022.
There is no upcoming split for Ares Management.
Ares Management is in the Financials sector and Capital Markets industry. They are listed on the NYSE.