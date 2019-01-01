Ulta Beauty is the largest specialized beauty retailer in the U.S. with approximately 1,300 stores. The firm offers makeup (44% of 2020 sales), fragrances, skincare, and haircare (20% of 2020 sales) products, and bath and body items. Ulta offers private-label products and merchandise from more than 500 vendors. It also offers salon services, including hair, makeup, skin, and brow services, in all stores. Most Ulta stores are approximately 10,000 square feet and are in suburban strip centers. Ulta was founded in 1990 and is based in Bolingbrook, Illinois.