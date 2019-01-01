QQQ
Sector: Consumer Discretionary. Industry: Specialty Retail
Ulta Beauty is the largest specialized beauty retailer in the U.S. with approximately 1,300 stores. The firm offers makeup (44% of 2020 sales), fragrances, skincare, and haircare (20% of 2020 sales) products, and bath and body items. Ulta offers private-label products and merchandise from more than 500 vendors. It also offers salon services, including hair, makeup, skin, and brow services, in all stores. Most Ulta stores are approximately 10,000 square feet and are in suburban strip centers. Ulta was founded in 1990 and is based in Bolingbrook, Illinois.

Q4 2021 Est. Actual Surprise
EPS
2022-03-10
REV
Q3 2021 Est. Actual Surprise
EPS 2.430 3.940 1.510
REV 1.880B 1.996B 116.000M

Ulta Beauty Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Ulta Beauty (ULTA) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ: ULTA) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Ulta Beauty's (ULTA) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Ulta Beauty (ULTA) stock?

A

The latest price target for Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ: ULTA) was reported by Raymond James on January 26, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 450.00 expecting ULTA to rise to within 12 months (a possible 20.61% upside). 49 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Ulta Beauty (ULTA)?

A

The stock price for Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ: ULTA) is $373.09 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 21:00:03 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Ulta Beauty (ULTA) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $1.00 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on May 15, 2012 to stockholders of record on March 16, 2012.

Q

When is Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) reporting earnings?

A

Ulta Beauty’s $Q4 earnings are confirmed for after-market on March 10, 2022.

Q

Is Ulta Beauty (ULTA) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Ulta Beauty.

Q

What sector and industry does Ulta Beauty (ULTA) operate in?

A

Ulta Beauty is in the Consumer Discretionary sector and Specialty Retail industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.