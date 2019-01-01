QQQ
Sector: Financials.Industry: Banks
Independent Bank is a bank holding company and the sole shareholder of its bank, the Rockland Trust Company. Rockland is a community-oriented commercial bank. The bank's revenue is derived from a wide array of banking services, including lending activities, acceptance of demand, savings, and time deposits, and investment management. Rockland has historically relied heavily on both organic growth and select merger and acquisition activity to drive growth. The bank's loan portfolio constitutes the bulk of the bank's total assets. Its borrowers consist mostly of small to medium-size businesses and consumers, most of which are made to its market area in eastern Massachusetts and Rhode Island. The bank's loan portfolio is predominantly in commercial loans.

Earnings

see more
Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-04-21
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS1.1001.630 0.5300
REV141.000M151.710M10.710M

Independent Bank Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Independent Bank (INDB) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Independent Bank (NASDAQ: INDB) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Independent Bank's (INDB) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Independent Bank (INDB) stock?

A

The latest price target for Independent Bank (NASDAQ: INDB) was reported by Piper Sandler on October 25, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 88.00 expecting INDB to rise to within 12 months (a possible 5.14% upside). 2 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Independent Bank (INDB)?

A

The stock price for Independent Bank (NASDAQ: INDB) is $83.7 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 21:00:03 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Independent Bank (INDB) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.48 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on January 7, 2022 to stockholders of record on December 23, 2021.

Q

When is Independent Bank (NASDAQ:INDB) reporting earnings?

A

Independent Bank’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on April 21, 2022.

Q

Is Independent Bank (INDB) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Independent Bank.

Q

What sector and industry does Independent Bank (INDB) operate in?

A

Independent Bank is in the Financials sector and Banks industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.