Eyenovia Inc is a clinical stage ophthalmic company developing a pipeline of advanced therapeutics based on its propriety array print (MAP) platform technology. It aims to achieve clinical microdosing of next-generation formulations of novel and existing ophthalmic pharmaceutical agents using its high-precision targeted ocular delivery system, branded the Opejet, which has the potential to replace conventional eye dropper delivery and improve safety, tolerability, patient compliance and topical delivery success for ophthalmic eye treatments. Using its proprietary delivery technology, Eyenovia is developing the next generation of smart ophthalmic therapies which target new indications or new combinations.