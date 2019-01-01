QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
2.75 - 2.9
Vol / Avg.
118.7K/143.7K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
2.7 - 7.03
Mkt Cap
82.4M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
2.83
P/E
-
EPS
-0.21
Shares
28.4M
Outstanding
Benzinga - Feb 8, 2022, 8:03AM
Benzinga - Feb 8, 2022, 8:02AM
Benzinga - Dec 17, 2021, 9:35AM
Benzinga - Nov 10, 2021, 4:52PM
Benzinga - Nov 10, 2021, 8:19AM
Benzinga - Nov 4, 2021, 8:14AM
Benzinga - Nov 4, 2021, 7:34AM
Benzinga - Nov 4, 2021, 5:12AM
Benzinga - Oct 28, 2021, 7:40AM
Benzinga - Oct 25, 2021, 4:20PM
Benzinga - Oct 25, 2021, 10:41AM
Benzinga - Oct 25, 2021, 8:03AM
Benzinga - Oct 5, 2021, 12:54PM
Benzinga - Sep 23, 2021, 10:06AM
Benzinga - Aug 11, 2021, 4:45PM
load more
Sector: Health Care.Industry: Pharmaceuticals
Eyenovia Inc is a clinical stage ophthalmic company developing a pipeline of advanced therapeutics based on its propriety array print (MAP) platform technology. It aims to achieve clinical microdosing of next-generation formulations of novel and existing ophthalmic pharmaceutical agents using its high-precision targeted ocular delivery system, branded the Opejet, which has the potential to replace conventional eye dropper delivery and improve safety, tolerability, patient compliance and topical delivery success for ophthalmic eye treatments. Using its proprietary delivery technology, Eyenovia is developing the next generation of smart ophthalmic therapies which target new indications or new combinations.

Earnings

see more
Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-11
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-03-24
REV

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Eyenovia Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Eyenovia (EYEN) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Eyenovia (NASDAQ: EYEN) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Eyenovia's (EYEN) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Eyenovia (EYEN) stock?

A

The latest price target for Eyenovia (NASDAQ: EYEN) was reported by HC Wainwright & Co. on April 1, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 8.00 expecting EYEN to rise to within 12 months (a possible 175.86% upside). 1 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Eyenovia (EYEN)?

A

The stock price for Eyenovia (NASDAQ: EYEN) is $2.9 last updated Today at 9:00:02 PM.

Q

Does Eyenovia (EYEN) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Eyenovia.

Q

When is Eyenovia (NASDAQ:EYEN) reporting earnings?

A

Eyenovia’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 11, 2022.

Q

Is Eyenovia (EYEN) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Eyenovia.

Q

What sector and industry does Eyenovia (EYEN) operate in?

A

Eyenovia is in the Health Care sector and Pharmaceuticals industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.