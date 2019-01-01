QQQ
Range
130.39 - 132.45
Vol / Avg.
17.7K/83.2K
Div / Yield
1.76/1.30%
52 Wk
129.46 - 172.4
Mkt Cap
5.2B
Payout Ratio
324.07
Open
131.89
P/E
250.13
EPS
-1.57
Shares
39.3M
Outstanding
Sector: Industrials.Industry: Commercial Services & Supplies
MSA Safety Inc makes safety products used to protect workers in the oil and gas and mining industries. The products include breathing apparatuses, fall protection, portable gas detection systems, industrial head protection, fire and rescue helmets, and fixed gas and flame detection systems. End markets include the fire service, contractor, industrial, mining, oil and gas, and utilities industries. MSA Safety generates most of its revenue in North America.

Earnings

Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-04-27
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS1.2101.670 0.4600
REV392.490M410.268M17.778M

MSA Safety Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy MSA Safety (MSA) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of MSA Safety (NYSE: MSA) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are MSA Safety's (MSA) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for MSA Safety (MSA) stock?

A

The latest price target for MSA Safety (NYSE: MSA) was reported by Stifel on February 21, 2020. The analyst firm set a price target for 150.00 expecting MSA to rise to within 12 months (a possible 14.26% upside). 0 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for MSA Safety (MSA)?

A

The stock price for MSA Safety (NYSE: MSA) is $131.285 last updated Today at 5:21:10 PM.

Q

Does MSA Safety (MSA) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.44 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on March 10, 2022 to stockholders of record on February 11, 2022.

Q

When is MSA Safety (NYSE:MSA) reporting earnings?

A

MSA Safety’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on April 27, 2022.

Q

Is MSA Safety (MSA) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for MSA Safety.

Q

What sector and industry does MSA Safety (MSA) operate in?

A

MSA Safety is in the Industrials sector and Commercial Services & Supplies industry. They are listed on the NYSE.