|Q1 2022
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-05
|REV
|Q4 2021
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
|-1.570
|-2.390
|-0.8200
|REV
|386.000M
|389.463M
|3.463M
|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of TPI Composites (NASDAQ: TPIC) through any online brokerage.
Other companies in TPI Composites’s space includes: AZZ (NYSE:AZZ), Broadwind (NASDAQ:BWEN), Polar Power (NASDAQ:POLA), Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) and Pioneer Power Solutions (NASDAQ:PPSI).
The latest price target for TPI Composites (NASDAQ: TPIC) was reported by Seaport Global on January 10, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 0.00 expecting TPIC to fall to within 12 months (a possible -100.00% downside). 19 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for TPI Composites (NASDAQ: TPIC) is $11.35 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 21:00:04 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
There are no upcoming dividends for TPI Composites.
TPI Composites’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 5, 2022.
There is no upcoming split for TPI Composites.
TPI Composites is in the Industrials sector and Electrical Equipment industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.