Sector: Industrials.Industry: Electrical Equipment
TPI Composites Inc is engaged in manufacturing composite wind blades. The company operates in wind energy and transportation industries where it manufactures structures for a bus, rail, theme parks, and trucks. Geographically the segments are divided into U.S, Asia, Mexico, and EMEA where Asia segment derives a majority of revenue.

Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-05
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS-1.570-2.390 -0.8200
REV386.000M389.463M3.463M

TPI Composites Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy TPI Composites (TPIC) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of TPI Composites (NASDAQ: TPIC) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are TPI Composites's (TPIC) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for TPI Composites (TPIC) stock?

A

The latest price target for TPI Composites (NASDAQ: TPIC) was reported by Seaport Global on January 10, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 0.00 expecting TPIC to fall to within 12 months (a possible -100.00% downside). 19 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for TPI Composites (TPIC)?

A

The stock price for TPI Composites (NASDAQ: TPIC) is $11.35 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 21:00:04 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does TPI Composites (TPIC) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for TPI Composites.

Q

When is TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC) reporting earnings?

A

TPI Composites’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 5, 2022.

Q

Is TPI Composites (TPIC) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for TPI Composites.

Q

What sector and industry does TPI Composites (TPIC) operate in?

A

TPI Composites is in the Industrials sector and Electrical Equipment industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.