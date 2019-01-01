|Q1 2022
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-04
|REV
|Q4 2021
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
|0.410
|0.520
|0.1100
|REV
|970.680M
|1.019B
|48.620M
|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of GoDaddy (NYSE: GDDY) through any online brokerage.
Other companies in GoDaddy’s space includes: Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM), Tucows (NASDAQ:TCX), MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB), Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT) and VNET Group (NASDAQ:VNET).
The latest price target for GoDaddy (NYSE: GDDY) was reported by Morgan Stanley on February 14, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 95.00 expecting GDDY to rise to within 12 months (a possible 17.95% upside). 12 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for GoDaddy (NYSE: GDDY) is $80.545 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 21:00:01 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
There are no upcoming dividends for GoDaddy.
GoDaddy’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 4, 2022.
There is no upcoming split for GoDaddy.
GoDaddy is in the Information Technology sector and IT Services industry. They are listed on the NYSE.