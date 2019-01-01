QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
80.08 - 81.94
Vol / Avg.
1.1M/1.9M
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
65.7 - 90.43
Mkt Cap
13.5B
Payout Ratio
-
Open
80.6
P/E
56.52
EPS
0.52
Shares
167.2M
Outstanding
Benzinga - 1 day ago
Benzinga - Feb 14, 2022, 8:01AM
Benzinga - Feb 14, 2022, 7:17AM
Benzinga - Feb 11, 2022, 3:08PM
Benzinga - Feb 11, 2022, 3:07PM
Benzinga - Feb 11, 2022, 3:06PM
Benzinga - Feb 11, 2022, 3:06PM
Benzinga - Feb 11, 2022, 1:22PM
Benzinga - Feb 11, 2022, 1:20PM
Benzinga - Feb 11, 2022, 9:23AM
Benzinga - Feb 11, 2022, 7:28AM
Benzinga - Feb 10, 2022, 4:26PM
Benzinga - Feb 10, 2022, 4:10PM
Benzinga - Feb 10, 2022, 4:08PM
Benzinga - Feb 10, 2022, 4:08PM
Benzinga - Jan 5, 2022, 4:01PM
Benzinga - Dec 28, 2021, 8:16AM
Benzinga - Dec 27, 2021, 8:51AM
load more
Sector: Information Technology.Industry: IT Services
GoDaddy Inc provides cloud-based products and personalised customer support to small businesses, web design professionals, and individuals. The company maintains an inventory of domain name extensions and operates a marketplace for trading previously owned domains. GoDaddy offers customers website building, hosting, and security tools to construct and protect their online presence. The company's platform provides tools and applications such as domain-specific email, online storage, invoicing, bookkeeping, and payment solutions, which help clients manage their businesses.

Earnings

see more
Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-04
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS0.4100.520 0.1100
REV970.680M1.019B48.620M

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

GoDaddy Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy GoDaddy (GDDY) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of GoDaddy (NYSE: GDDY) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are GoDaddy's (GDDY) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for GoDaddy (GDDY) stock?

A

The latest price target for GoDaddy (NYSE: GDDY) was reported by Morgan Stanley on February 14, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 95.00 expecting GDDY to rise to within 12 months (a possible 17.95% upside). 12 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for GoDaddy (GDDY)?

A

The stock price for GoDaddy (NYSE: GDDY) is $80.545 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 21:00:01 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does GoDaddy (GDDY) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for GoDaddy.

Q

When is GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY) reporting earnings?

A

GoDaddy’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 4, 2022.

Q

Is GoDaddy (GDDY) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for GoDaddy.

Q

What sector and industry does GoDaddy (GDDY) operate in?

A

GoDaddy is in the Information Technology sector and IT Services industry. They are listed on the NYSE.