Salarius Pharmaceuticals Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on developing potential new cancer medicines for patients in need of new treatment options. The company's lead drug candidate, seclidemstat, an oral reversible LSD1 inhibitor, is undergoing studies in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for Ewing sarcoma and other FET-rearranged sarcomas. The company acquired a portfolio of targeted protein degradation assets led by SP-3164 to expand the development of pipeline into a fast-growing area of cancer drug research with a potential multi-billion-dollar commercial market.