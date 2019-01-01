Graham Holdings Co. is a diversified education and media company made up of subsidiaries. Firm operations include educational services; television broadcasting; online, print, and local news; home health and hospice care; and manufacturing. The company's six segments are Kaplan International, Kaplan Higher Education, Kaplan Test Preparation, Kaplan Professional (U.S.), Television Broadcasting, and Other Activities (including home health, hospice services, and manufacturing). The majority of revenue comes from the Kaplan International segment, which includes higher education, test preparation, language instruction, and professional training. A large portion of company revenue also comes from the television broadcasting segment through advertising.