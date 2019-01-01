QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
574.29 - 586
Vol / Avg.
26.2K/22.5K
Div / Yield
6.32/1.07%
52 Wk
547.75 - 685
Mkt Cap
2.8B
Payout Ratio
6.02
Open
586
P/E
5.92
EPS
7.93
Shares
5M
Outstanding
Benzinga - Jan 18, 2022, 4:30PM
Benzinga - Jan 6, 2022, 9:08AM
Benzinga - Dec 20, 2021, 1:01PM
Benzinga - Dec 20, 2021, 9:07AM
Benzinga - Dec 7, 2021, 1:11PM
Benzinga - Nov 3, 2021, 8:40AM
Benzinga - Nov 2, 2021, 5:27PM
Benzinga - Aug 4, 2021, 9:30AM
Benzinga - Jun 10, 2021, 1:25PM
Benzinga - May 25, 2021, 4:08PM
Benzinga - May 5, 2021, 8:40AM
Benzinga - Apr 5, 2021, 11:06AM
Benzinga - Apr 5, 2021, 7:31AM
Benzinga - Mar 15, 2021, 12:22PM
Benzinga - Feb 24, 2021, 10:00AM
Benzinga - Feb 24, 2021, 8:42AM
Sector: Consumer Discretionary.Industry: Diversified Consumer Services
Graham Holdings Co. is a diversified education and media company made up of subsidiaries. Firm operations include educational services; television broadcasting; online, print, and local news; home health and hospice care; and manufacturing. The company's six segments are Kaplan International, Kaplan Higher Education, Kaplan Test Preparation, Kaplan Professional (U.S.), Television Broadcasting, and Other Activities (including home health, hospice services, and manufacturing). The majority of revenue comes from the Kaplan International segment, which includes higher education, test preparation, language instruction, and professional training. A large portion of company revenue also comes from the television broadcasting segment through advertising.

Earnings

see more
Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-04
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-03-08
REV

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Graham Hldgs Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Graham Hldgs (GHC) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Graham Hldgs (NYSE: GHC) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Graham Hldgs's (GHC) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Graham Hldgs (GHC) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Graham Hldgs

Q

Current Stock Price for Graham Hldgs (GHC)?

A

The stock price for Graham Hldgs (NYSE: GHC) is $575.31 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 20:56:29 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Graham Hldgs (GHC) pay a dividend?

A

The next Graham Hldgs (GHC) dividend date is projected to be 2022-04-19.

Q

When is Graham Hldgs (NYSE:GHC) reporting earnings?

A

Graham Hldgs’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 4, 2022.

Q

Is Graham Hldgs (GHC) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Graham Hldgs.

Q

What sector and industry does Graham Hldgs (GHC) operate in?

A

Graham Hldgs is in the Consumer Discretionary sector and Diversified Consumer Services industry. They are listed on the NYSE.