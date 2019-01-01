QQQ
Range
126.12 - 135.52
Vol / Avg.
2.1M/3M
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
108.88 - 282.46
Mkt Cap
17B
Payout Ratio
-
Open
135
P/E
130.42
EPS
0.39
Shares
133.9M
Outstanding
Sector: Information Technology.Industry: Semiconductors & Semiconductor Equipment
Enphase Energy is a global energy technology company. The company delivers smart, easy-to-use solutions that manage solar generation, storage, and communication on one platform. The company's microinverter technology primarily serves the rooftop solar market and produces a fully integrated solar-plus-storage solution. Geographically, it derives a majority of revenue from the United States.

Earnings

Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-04-26
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS0.5800.730 0.1500
REV396.480M412.719M16.239M

Analyst Ratings

Enphase Energy Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Enphase Energy (ENPH) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Enphase Energy (NASDAQ: ENPH) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Enphase Energy's (ENPH) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Enphase Energy (ENPH) stock?

A

The latest price target for Enphase Energy (NASDAQ: ENPH) was reported by Craig-Hallum on February 9, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 0.00 expecting ENPH to fall to within 12 months (a possible -100.00% downside). 34 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Enphase Energy (ENPH)?

A

The stock price for Enphase Energy (NASDAQ: ENPH) is $126.56 last updated Today at 9:00:04 PM.

Q

Does Enphase Energy (ENPH) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Enphase Energy.

Q

When is Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) reporting earnings?

A

Enphase Energy’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on April 26, 2022.

Q

Is Enphase Energy (ENPH) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Enphase Energy.

Q

What sector and industry does Enphase Energy (ENPH) operate in?

A

Enphase Energy is in the Information Technology sector and Semiconductors & Semiconductor Equipment industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.