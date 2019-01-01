QQQ
Lineage Cell Therapeutics Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the development and commercialization of novel therapies for the treatment of degenerative diseases. The company's pipeline is based on two platform technologies including cell replacement and cell/drug delivery. Lineage Cell's product candidate is OpRegen, a retinal pigment epithelium transplant therapy for the treatment of dry age-related macular degeneration, OPC1, a oligodendrocyte progenitor cell therapy for acute spinal cord injuries and VAC2, a allogeneic cancer immunotherapy of antigen-presenting dendritic cells for non-small cell lung cancer. Its lead cell delivery clinical program is Renevia, an investigational medical device developed as an alternative for whole adipose tissue transfer procedures.

Lineage Cell Therapeutics Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Lineage Cell Therapeutics (LCTX) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics (AMEX: LCTX) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Lineage Cell Therapeutics's (LCTX) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Lineage Cell Therapeutics.

Q

What is the target price for Lineage Cell Therapeutics (LCTX) stock?

A

The latest price target for Lineage Cell Therapeutics (AMEX: LCTX) was reported by Noble Capital Markets on August 19, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 8.00 expecting LCTX to rise to within 12 months (a possible 492.59% upside). 2 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Lineage Cell Therapeutics (LCTX)?

A

The stock price for Lineage Cell Therapeutics (AMEX: LCTX) is $1.35 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 20:59:56 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Lineage Cell Therapeutics (LCTX) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Lineage Cell Therapeutics.

Q

When is Lineage Cell Therapeutics (AMEX:LCTX) reporting earnings?

A

Lineage Cell Therapeutics’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 12, 2022.

Q

Is Lineage Cell Therapeutics (LCTX) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Lineage Cell Therapeutics.

Q

What sector and industry does Lineage Cell Therapeutics (LCTX) operate in?

A

Lineage Cell Therapeutics is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the AMEX.