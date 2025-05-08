Earnings Scheduled For May 8, 2025

Companies Reporting Before The Bell • Sempra SRE is likely to report quarterly earnings at $1.32 per share on revenue of $3.92 billion. • Warner Music Gr WMG is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.28 per share on revenue of $1.52 billion. • Cheniere Energy LNG is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $3.19 per share on revenue of $4.95 billion. • Royalty Pharma RPRX is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.95 per share on revenue of $724.69 million. • Insmed INSM is projected to report quarterly loss at $1.36 per share on revenue of $92.09 million. • ConocoPhillips COP is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $2.05 per share on revenue of $15.91 billion. • BCE BCE is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.44 per share on revenue of $4.22 billion. • Hyatt Hotels H is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.54 per share on revenue of $2.28 billion. • Warner Bros. Discovery WBD is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.13 per share on revenue of $9.59 billion. • Evergy EVRG is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.67 per share on revenue of $1.02 billion. • Tapestry TPR is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.88 per share on revenue of $1.53 billion. • Kenvue KVUE is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.23 per share on revenue of $3.68 billion. • US Foods Hldg USFD is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.69 per share on revenue of $9.39 billion. • Somnigroup International SGI is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.47 per share on revenue of $1.63 billion. • Molson Coors Beverage TAP is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.80 per share on revenue of $2.39 billion. • Restaurant Brands Intl QSR is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.78 per share on revenue of $2.15 billion. • Primo Brands PRMB is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.23 per share on revenue of $1.62 billion. • Six Flags Entertainment FUN is expected to report quarterly loss at $2.46 per share on revenue of $236.13 million. • Ambev ABEV is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.04 per share on revenue of $4.03 billion. • Cenovus Energy CVE is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.42 per share on revenue of $12.60 billion. • Carlyle Group CG is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.95 per share on revenue of $976.00 million. • Lamar Advertising LAMR is likely to report quarterly earnings at $1.25 per share on revenue of $508.79 million. • Zai Lab ZLAB is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.55 per share on revenue of $115.86 million. • Chunghwa Telecom CHT is likely to report earnings for its first quarter. • Autohome ATHM is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.46 per share on revenue of $201.41 million. • Takeda Pharmaceutical Co TAK is projected to report earnings for its fourth quarter. • Canadian Natural Res CNQ is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.73 per share on revenue of $6.80 billion. • Pharming PHAR is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.03 per share on revenue of $58.91 million. • argenx ARGX is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.97 per share on revenue of $748.33 million. • Anheuser-Busch InBev BUD is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.76 per share on revenue of $13.92 billion. • Summit Midstream SMC is likely to report earnings for its first quarter. • Costamare CMRE is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.56 per share on revenue of $330.14 million. • Jumia Technologies JMIA is likely to report earnings for its first quarter. • Where Food Comes From WFCF is likely to report earnings for its first quarter. • Perimeter Solutions PRM is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.01 per share on revenue of $75.00 million. • Eco Wave Power Global WAVE is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.11 per share on revenue of $100 thousand. • Genesis Energy GEL is expected to report earnings for its first quarter. • Perma-Fix Envirn Servs PESI is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.14 per share on revenue of $15.30 million. • Aemetis AMTX is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.35 per share on revenue of $55.54 million. • Mogo MOGO is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.10 per share on revenue of $16.65 million. • Affiliated Managers Group AMG is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $5.16 per share on revenue of $508.00 million. • Lee Enterprises LEE is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.00 per share on revenue of $142.55 million. • Sphere Entertainment SPHR is projected to report quarterly loss at $2.14 per share on revenue of $284.98 million. • Capital Clean Energy CCEC is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.40 per share on revenue of $105.77 million. • Melco Resorts and Enter MLCO is projected to report earnings for its first quarter. • MannKind MNKD is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.06 per share on revenue of $75.86 million. • Arhaus ARHS is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.06 per share on revenue of $314.76 million. • Studio City Intl Hldgs MSC is estimated to report earnings for its first quarter. • Griffon GFF is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.11 per share on revenue of $620.46 million. • Tile Shop Holdings TTSH is likely to report earnings for its first quarter. • Amylyx Pharmaceuticals AMLX is expected to report earnings for its first quarter. • Live Ventures LIVE is likely to report earnings for its second quarter. • Veru VERU is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.05 per share on revenue of $3.50 million. • WAVE Life Sciences WVE is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.25 per share on revenue of $11.28 million. • Akebia Therapeutics AKBA is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.04 per share on revenue of $44.88 million. • Twin Vee PowerCats VEEE is estimated to report earnings for its first quarter. • Liquidia LQDA is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.42 per share on revenue of $3.23 million. • Novavax NVAX is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.19 per share on revenue of $71.77 million. • Lifetime Brands LCUT is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.09 per share on revenue of $144.86 million. • Intellia Therapeutics NTLA is estimated to report quarterly loss at $1.27 per share on revenue of $11.99 million. • Xeris Biopharma Holdings XERS is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.04 per share on revenue of $57.61 million. • Owens & Minor OMI is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.20 per share on revenue of $2.66 billion. • InfuSystems Holdings INFU is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.03 per share on revenue of $33.77 million. • Arcadia Biosciences RKDA is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.37 per share on revenue of $1.40 million. • Gogoro GGR is estimated to report earnings for its first quarter. • Core Molding Technologies CMT is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.33 per share on revenue of $68.46 million. • Green Plains GPRE is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.62 per share on revenue of $605.62 million. • Compass Pathways CMPS is expected to report earnings for its first quarter. • Wolverine World Wide WWW is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.16 per share on revenue of $395.68 million. • N-able NABL is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.06 per share on revenue of $115.65 million. • Malibu Boats MBUU is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.74 per share on revenue of $226.21 million. • Lucky Strike LUCK is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.24 per share on revenue of $358.10 million. • Stevanato Group STVN is projected to report earnings for its first quarter. • Dave DAVE is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.47 per share on revenue of $94.15 million. • Millicom Intl Cellular TIGO is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.74 per share on revenue of $1.45 billion. • NCR Voyix VYX is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.04 per share on revenue of $608.67 million. • Peloton Interactive PTON is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.07 per share on revenue of $621.02 million. • Delcath Systems DCTH is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.03 per share on revenue of $16.83 million. • MACOM Technology Solns MTSI is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.84 per share on revenue of $230.04 million. • Match Group MTCH is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.65 per share on revenue of $827.25 million. • Mind Medicine MNMD is projected to report earnings for its first quarter. • Maximus MMS is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.38 per share on revenue of $1.29 billion. • mF International MFI is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.27 per share on revenue of $1.19 billion. • Apyx Medical APYX is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.12 per share on revenue of $9.38 million. • Vital Farms VITL is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.27 per share on revenue of $164.43 million. • Global Partners GLP is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.03 per share on revenue of $5.64 billion. • Nomad Foods NOMD is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.35 per share on revenue of $769.39 million. • Inspired Entertainment INSE is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.16 per share on revenue of $67.73 million. • Vericel VCEL is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.13 per share on revenue of $53.86 million. • Krispy Kreme DNUT is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.04 per share on revenue of $383.97 million. • Axogen AXGN is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.02 per share on revenue of $48.35 million. • Alight ALIT is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.10 per share on revenue of $542.66 million. • Cronos Group CRON is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.00 per share on revenue of $45.44 million. • Planet Fitness PLNT is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.62 per share on revenue of $279.80 million. • Installed Building Prods IBP is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $2.20 per share on revenue of $678.04 million. • CoreCard CCRD is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.16 per share on revenue of $14.60 million. • Kelly Services KELYB is likely to report earnings for its first quarter. • Kelly Services KELYA is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.52 per share on revenue of $1.16 billion. • Acacia Research ACTG is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.05 per share on revenue of $55.00 million. • Cars.com CARS is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.49 per share on revenue of $179.82 million. • D-Wave Quantum QBTS is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.04 per share on revenue of $10.50 million. • Core Natural Resources CNR is likely to report quarterly earnings at $1.57 per share on revenue of $971.50 million. • Ligand Pharmaceuticals LGND is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.21 per share on revenue of $37.84 million. • Stratasys SSYS is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.05 per share on revenue of $138.79 million. • International Seaways INSW is projected to report quarterly earnings at $2.57 per share on revenue of $241.45 million. • Olaplex Hldgs OLPX is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.02 per share on revenue of $93.82 million. • ALLETE ALE is likely to report earnings for its first quarter. • Clear Secure YOU is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.30 per share on revenue of $208.02 million. • MDU Resources Group MDU is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.38 per share on revenue of $653.13 million. • Suburban Propane Partners SPH is estimated to report earnings for its second quarter. • Chimera Investment CIM is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.40 per share on revenue of $72.07 million. • NetScout Systems NTCT is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.50 per share on revenue of $194.80 million. • Hanesbrands HBI is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.02 per share on revenue of $757.42 million. • NeueHealth NEUE is expected to report quarterly loss at $4.18 per share on revenue of $270.10 million. • Valvoline VVV is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.36 per share on revenue of $405.58 million. • Sapiens International SPNS is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.35 per share on revenue of $136.25 million. • Life Time Group Hldgs LTH is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.28 per share on revenue of $684.06 million. • Liquidity Services LQDT is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.30 per share on revenue of $125.20 million. • Lincoln National LNC is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.52 per share on revenue of $4.69 billion. • EPAM Systems EPAM is projected to report quarterly earnings at $2.59 per share on revenue of $1.27 billion. • Haemonetics HAE is likely to report quarterly earnings at $1.22 per share on revenue of $329.38 million. • YETI Holdings YETI is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.27 per share on revenue of $347.72 million. • Choice Hotels Intl CHH is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.39 per share on revenue of $348.52 million. • Americold Realty Trust COLD is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.35 per share on revenue of $669.39 million. • Prestige Consumer PBH is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.29 per share on revenue of $289.35 million. • Cogent Comms Hldgs CCOI is likely to report quarterly loss at $1.11 per share on revenue of $250.81 million. • ScanSource SCSC is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.77 per share on revenue of $784.88 million. • Autolus Therapeutics AUTL is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.26 per share on revenue of $1.59 million. • Spectrum Brands Holdings SPB is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.41 per share on revenue of $697.39 million. • Equifax EFX is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.41 per share on revenue of $837.72 million. • Enerflex EFXT is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.29 per share on revenue of $580.59 million. • Berry Corp BRY is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.12 per share on revenue of $177.00 million. • Kaltura KLTR is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.00 per share on revenue of $46.04 million. • ACI Worldwide ACIW is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.34 per share on revenue of $364.36 million. • Warby Parker WRBY is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.12 per share on revenue of $225.46 million. • Altice USA ATUS is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.07 per share on revenue of $2.16 billion. • SharkNinja SN is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.73 per share on revenue of $1.17 billion. • Aveanna Healthcare Hldgs AVAH is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.00 per share on revenue of $513.66 million. • Playtika Holding PLTK is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.18 per share on revenue of $699.67 million. • Real Brokerage REAX is estimated to report earnings for its first quarter. • Hut 8 HUT is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.24 per share on revenue of $33.28 million. • Enovis ENOV is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.66 per share on revenue of $544.71 million. • Bank Bradesco BBD is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.08 per share on revenue of $5.47 billion. • Appian APPN is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.03 per share on revenue of $163.27 million. • Viatris VTRS is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.51 per share on revenue of $3.30 billion. • BlackSky Technology BKSY is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.46 per share on revenue of $26.78 million. • Stagwell STGW is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.19 per share on revenue of $679.82 million. • BigCommerce Holdings BIGC is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.06 per share on revenue of $82.48 million. • Crocs CROX is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $2.48 per share on revenue of $907.41 million. • Allegro Microsystems ALGM is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.05 per share on revenue of $185.35 million. • P10 PX is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.03 per share on revenue of $70.21 million. • First Advantage FA is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.19 per share on revenue of $358.78 million. • Talen Energy TLN is expected to report earnings for its first quarter. • Shopify SHOP is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.26 per share on revenue of $2.33 billion. • Tecnoglass TGLS is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.88 per share on revenue of $223.30 million. • Janus Intl Gr JBI is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.07 per share on revenue of $200.73 million. • Kimbell Royalty Partners KRP is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.14 per share on revenue of $84.05 million. • Aspen Aerogels ASPN is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.07 per share on revenue of $82.75 million. • ACM Research ACMR is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.35 per share on revenue of $165.98 million. • Nuveen Churchill Direct NCDL is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.56 per share on revenue of $56.01 million. • Himax Techs HIMX is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.10 per share on revenue of $210.15 million. • Townsquare Media TSQ is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.07 per share on revenue of $98.50 million. • Dentsply Sirona XRAY is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.30 per share on revenue of $854.75 million. • Privia Health Gr PRVA is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.18 per share on revenue of $450.64 million. • Claritev CTEV is projected to report quarterly loss at $2.20 per share on revenue of $214.84 million. • BlackRock TCP Cap TCPC is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.34 per share on revenue of $57.95 million. • Nova NVMI is expected to report quarterly earnings at $2.07 per share on revenue of $210.10 million. • PENN Entertainment PENN is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.08 per share on revenue of $1.71 billion. • Papa John's International PZZA is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.35 per share on revenue of $512.26 million. • Gray Media GTN is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.45 per share on revenue of $772.71 million. • Brookfield BN is estimated to report earnings for its first quarter. • CION Invt CION is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.34 per share on revenue of $54.15 million. • Simplify Exchange Traded Funds Simplify China A Shares PLUS Income ETF CAS is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.34 per share on revenue of $1.22 billion. • Nexstar Media Gr NXST is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $3.20 per share on revenue of $1.23 billion. • TORM TRMD is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.68 per share on revenue of $244.25 million. • Tegna TGNA is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.45 per share on revenue of $686.80 million. Companies Reporting After The Bell • Twin Hospitality Group TWNP is likely to report earnings for its second quarter. • FAT Brands FAT is likely to report quarterly loss at $1.64 per share on revenue of $149.40 million. • Skillz SKLZ is likely to report quarterly loss at $1.02 per share on revenue of $21.57 million. • Skye Bioscience SKYE is estimated to report earnings for its first quarter. • Kingsway Financial Servs KFS is estimated to report earnings for its first quarter. • MBIA MBI is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.07 per share on revenue of $21.00 million. • TOMI Environmental Solns TOMZ is estimated to report earnings for its first quarter. • Prospect Capital PSEC is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.14 per share on revenue of $174.29 million. • Faraday Future FFAI is expected to report earnings for its first quarter. • United States Antimony UAMY is likely to report earnings for its first quarter. • Companhia Siderurgica SID is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.07 per share on revenue of $1.85 billion. • SANUWAVE Health SNWV is estimated to report earnings for its first quarter. • Unusual Machines UMAC is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.12 per share on revenue of $1.50 million. • Nephros NEPH is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.00 per share on revenue of $3.67 million. • Prothena Corp PRTA is expected to report quarterly loss at $1.03 per share on revenue of $8.18 million. • Microchip Technology MCHP is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.10 per share on revenue of $962.72 million. • Research Frontiers REFR is likely to report earnings for its first quarter. • Harrow HROW is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.01 per share on revenue of $57.00 million. • INmune Bio INMB is projected to report earnings for its first quarter. • US Global Investors GROW is expected to report earnings for its third quarter. • Iovance Biotherapeutics IOVA is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.24 per share on revenue of $81.53 million. • Silvercrest Asset Mgmt Gr SAMG is likely to report earnings for its first quarter. • Eastman Kodak KODK is estimated to report earnings for its first quarter. • Ready Capital RC is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.27 per share on revenue of $58.33 million. • SenesTech SNES is projected to report earnings for its first quarter. • Cleanspark CLSK is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.07 per share on revenue of $196.43 million. • Longeveron LGVN is expected to report earnings for its first quarter. • ALX Oncology Holdings ALXO is likely to report earnings for its first quarter. • Trevi Therapeutics TRVI is expected to report earnings for its first quarter. • Nektar Therapeutics NKTR is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.18 per share on revenue of $15.61 million. • Rumble RUM is likely to report earnings for its first quarter. • Alamo Group ALG is projected to report quarterly earnings at $2.33 per share on revenue of $391.07 million. • Globalstar GSAT is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.07 per share on revenue of $63.83 million. • Mach Natural Resources MNR is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.59 per share on revenue of $258.09 million. • Bridger Aerospace Gr BAER is expected to report earnings for its first quarter. • Monster Beverage MNST is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.46 per share on revenue of $1.98 billion. • Elutia ELUT is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.27 per share on revenue of $6.95 million. • Lisata Therapeutics LSTA is estimated to report earnings for its first quarter. • SIGA Technologies SIGA is estimated to report earnings for its first quarter. • Good Times Restaurants GTIM is likely to report earnings for its second quarter. • Natera NTRA is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.66 per share on revenue of $446.68 million. • Lantronix LTRX is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.03 per share on revenue of $29.12 million. • XPLR Infr XIFR is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.20 per share on revenue of $314.04 million. • Leslies LESL is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.24 per share on revenue of $184.92 million. • Vasta Platform VSTA is estimated to report earnings for its first quarter. • BioLife Solutions BLFS is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.04 per share on revenue of $22.22 million. • Montauk Renewables MNTK is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.02 per share on revenue of $42.40 million. • Beauty Health SKIN is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.07 per share on revenue of $63.88 million. • Okeanis Eco Tankers ECO is estimated to report earnings for its first quarter. • Research Solutions RSSS is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.03 per share on revenue of $13.02 million. • Senseonics Holdings SENS is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.02 per share on revenue of $5.57 million. • Aqua Metals AQMS is expected to report earnings for its first quarter. • Pacira BioSciences PCRX is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.60 per share on revenue of $175.88 million. • Co-Diagnostics CODX is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.33 per share on revenue of $375 thousand. • Comstock LODE is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.20 per share on revenue of $894 thousand. • VAALCO Energy EGY is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.08 per share on revenue of $99.30 million. • Stewart Information Servs STC is estimated to report earnings for its third quarter. • Sangoma Technologies SANG is likely to report earnings for its third quarter. • Turtle Beach TBCH is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.06 per share on revenue of $61.80 million. • ModivCare MODV is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.45 per share on revenue of $644.87 million. • Apartment Inv & Mgmt AIV is likely to report earnings for its first quarter. • Corvus Pharma CRVS is projected to report earnings for its first quarter. • Valhi VHI is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.04 per share on revenue of $21.33 million. • Entravision Comms EVC is estimated to report earnings for its first quarter. • Itau Unibanco Holding ITUB is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.17 per share on revenue of $7.69 billion. • Veritone VERI is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.19 per share on revenue of $24.12 million. • i3 Verticals IIIV is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.30 per share on revenue of $64.12 million. • News NWSA is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.13 per share on revenue of $2.00 billion. • News NWS is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.13 per share on revenue of $2.00 billion. • WM Tech MAPS is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.03 per share on revenue of $43.00 million. • Wolfspeed WOLF is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.82 per share on revenue of $185.78 million. • Cibus CBUS is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.36 per share on revenue of $1.15 million. • IBEX IBEX is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.73 per share on revenue of $131.23 million. • Clarus CLAR is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.01 per share on revenue of $56.65 million. • PSQ Holdings PSQH is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.30 per share on revenue of $7.46 million. • American Coastal ACIC is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.40 per share on revenue of $80.04 million. • Strattec Security STRT is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.69 per share on revenue of $137.27 million. • Puma Biotechnology PBYI is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.03 per share on revenue of $44.55 million. • CeriBell CBLL is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.46 per share on revenue of $19.30 million. • TransMedics Group TMDX is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.24 per share on revenue of $123.39 million. • HubSpot HUBS is likely to report quarterly earnings at $1.77 per share on revenue of $700.02 million. • Pulse Biosciences PLSE is estimated to report earnings for its first quarter. • Mitek Systems MITK is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.26 per share on revenue of $47.21 million. • Yelp YELP is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.33 per share on revenue of $353.48 million. • Cytek Biosciences CTKB is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.01 per share on revenue of $43.30 million. • Treace Medical Concepts TMCI is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.30 per share on revenue of $52.70 million. • Superior Gr of Cos SGC is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.12 per share on revenue of $139.85 million. • Definitive Healthcare DH is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.02 per share on revenue of $56.20 million. • Owlet OWLT is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.21 per share on revenue of $18.14 million. • ZimVie ZIMV is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.22 per share on revenue of $113.56 million. • Amprius Technologies AMPX is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.09 per share on revenue of $8.52 million. • Sight Sciences SGHT is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.23 per share on revenue of $16.51 million. • Nerdy NRDY is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.06 per share on revenue of $46.21 million. • Progyny PGNY is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.45 per share on revenue of $307.86 million. • Oportun Financial OPRT is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.08 per share on revenue of $228.43 million. • Clearfield CLFD is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.19 per share on revenue of $38.52 million. • OPAL Fuels OPAL is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.20 per share on revenue of $85.08 million. • Farmer Bros FARM is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.11 per share on revenue of $89.71 million. • PHX Minerals PHX is expected to report earnings for its first quarter. • Peakstone Realty Tr PKST is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.59 per share on revenue of $55.20 million. • Kingstone Companies KINS is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.00 per share on revenue of $41.70 million. • ARKO ARKO is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.16 per share on revenue of $1.85 billion. • Varex Imaging VREX is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.14 per share on revenue of $206.76 million. • Sensata Technologies ST is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.76 per share on revenue of $890.34 million. • Grindr GRND is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.07 per share on revenue of $95.94 million. • Eventbrite EB is estimated to report earnings for its first quarter. • Rocket Companies RKT is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.05 per share on revenue of $1.26 billion. • Natural Grocers NGVC is estimated to report earnings for its second quarter. • Fidus Investment FDUS is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.54 per share on revenue of $36.18 million. • EverCommerce EVCM is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.13 per share on revenue of $174.77 million. • Performant Healthcare PHLT is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.02 per share on revenue of $29.92 million. • Expensify EXFY is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.07 per share on revenue of $36.23 million. • MP Materials MP is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.11 per share on revenue of $66.78 million. • Xponential Fitness XPOF is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.15 per share on revenue of $75.37 million. • Flux Power Holdings FLUX is expected to report earnings for its third quarter. • HireQuest HQI is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.14 per share on revenue of $8.03 million. • Sun Life Financial SLF is likely to report earnings for its first quarter. • ICU Medical ICUI is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.28 per share on revenue of $574.15 million. • Karat Packaging KRT is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.28 per share on revenue of $102.06 million. • Cidara Therapeutics CDTX is projected to report earnings for its first quarter. • RingCentral RNG is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.96 per share on revenue of $610.53 million. • Collegium Pharmaceutical COLL is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.48 per share on revenue of $174.04 million. • GrowGeneration GRWG is likely to report earnings for its first quarter. • Token Cat TC is projected to report earnings for its first quarter. • Tucows TCX is likely to report earnings for its first quarter. • Serve Robotics SERV is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.15 per share on revenue of $486 thousand. • Joint JYNT is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.00 per share on revenue of $13.02 million. • Universal Electronics UEIC is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.15 per share on revenue of $91.99 million. • Theravance Biopharma TBPH is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.09 per share on revenue of $28.07 million. • McKesson MCK is expected to report quarterly earnings at $9.81 per share on revenue of $94.19 billion. • MARA Holdings MARA is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.57 per share on revenue of $232.08 million. • Main Street Capital MAIN is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.02 per share on revenue of $138.27 million. • SoundHound AI SOUN is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.06 per share on revenue of $30.38 million. • Toast TOST is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.18 per share on revenue of $1.35 billion. • Assured Guaranty AGO is projected to report quarterly earnings at $2.40 per share on revenue of $257.96 million. • Geospace Technologies GEOS is projected to report earnings for its second quarter. • Funko FNKO is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.44 per share on revenue of $191.96 million. • Wheaton Precious Metals WPM is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.50 per share on revenue of $435.20 million. • PaySign PAYS is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.04 per share on revenue of $17.49 million. • HCI Group HCI is projected to report quarterly earnings at $4.54 per share on revenue of $214.89 million. • Compass COMP is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.00 per share on revenue of $1.42 billion. • Sprout Social SPT is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.15 per share on revenue of $107.66 million. • Lyft LYFT is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.02 per share on revenue of $1.46 billion. • LPL Finl Hldgs LPLA is projected to report quarterly earnings at $4.64 per share on revenue of $3.62 billion. • Adtalem Glb Education ATGE is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.66 per share on revenue of $447.19 million. • American Healthcare REIT AHR is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.37 per share on revenue of $539.48 million. • AEye LIDR is expected to report earnings for its first quarter. • Nu Skin Enterprises NUS is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.15 per share on revenue of $399.80 million. • TPI Composites TPIC is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.57 per share on revenue of $310.50 million. • DocGo DCGO is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.03 per share on revenue of $105.27 million. • OmniAb OABI is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.17 per share on revenue of $4.49 million. • E W Scripps SSP is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.23 per share on revenue of $519.50 million. • PDF Solutions PDFS is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.19 per share on revenue of $47.74 million. • DraftKings DKNG is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.20 per share on revenue of $1.49 billion. • Alarm.com Holdings ALRM is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.47 per share on revenue of $234.29 million. • CarGurus CARG is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.44 per share on revenue of $226.72 million. • TTEC Holdings TTEC is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.22 per share on revenue of $506.74 million. • Solventum SOLV is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.22 per share on revenue of $2.02 billion. • Evolent Health EVH is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.21 per share on revenue of $711.34 million. • Barings BDC BBDC is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.28 per share on revenue of $67.78 million. • Pursuit Attractions PRSU is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.73 per share on revenue of $38.95 million. • Ziff Davis ZD is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.28 per share on revenue of $322.97 million. • Diodes DIOD is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.15 per share on revenue of $323.27 million. • Rackspace Technology RXT is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.08 per share on revenue of $657.98 million. • Synaptics SYNA is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.72 per share on revenue of $253.27 million. • Pacific Biosciences PACB is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.19 per share on revenue of $36.90 million. • 10x Genomics TXG is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.29 per share on revenue of $131.91 million. • Willdan Group WLDN is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.44 per share on revenue of $146.00 million. • Astrana Health ASTH is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.38 per share on revenue of $628.11 million. • Innodata INOD is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.18 per share on revenue of $57.63 million. • RealReal REAL is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.08 per share on revenue of $159.98 million. • Hub Group HUBG is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.43 per share on revenue of $965.93 million. • Illumina ILMN is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.94 per share on revenue of $1.03 billion. • Rocket Lab USA RKLB is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.09 per share on revenue of $120.74 million. • Aurora Innovation AUR is likely to report earnings for its first quarter. • Trade Desk TTD is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.25 per share on revenue of $576.02 million. • Expedia Group EXPE is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.26 per share on revenue of $3.08 billion. • Insulet PODD is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.78 per share on revenue of $543.30 million. • Texas Roadhouse TXRH is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.80 per share on revenue of $1.44 billion. • Pinterest PINS is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.26 per share on revenue of $847.12 million. • Post Holdings POST is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.20 per share on revenue of $1.98 billion. • Applied Optoelectronics AAOI is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.04 per share on revenue of $99.37 million. • PubMatic PUBM is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.07 per share on revenue of $62.07 million. • Globus Medical GMED is likely to report earnings for its first quarter. • KLX Energy Services Hldgs KLXE is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.86 per share on revenue of $160.80 million. • Metallus MTUS is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.12 per share on revenue of $264.03 million. • Allbirds BIRD is estimated to report quarterly loss at $3.72 per share on revenue of $30.98 million. • FIGS FIGS is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.01 per share on revenue of $119.31 million. • Westrock Coffee WEST is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.20 per share on revenue of $213.85 million. • AVITA Medical RCEL is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.51 per share on revenue of $32.79 million. • TELA Bio TELA is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.23 per share on revenue of $21.13 million. • Cantaloupe CTLP is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.10 per share on revenue of $79.83 million. • BILL Holdings BILL is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.38 per share on revenue of $356.05 million. • Blend Labs BLND is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.01 per share on revenue of $37.85 million. • Inseego INSG is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.06 per share on revenue of $32.06 million. • Dropbox DBX is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.62 per share on revenue of $619.56 million. • Super Group (SGHC) SGHC is likely to report earnings for its first quarter. • Golden Entertainment GDEN is estimated to report earnings for its first quarter. • Fox Factory Holding FOXF is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.32 per share on revenue of $335.28 million. • Trex Co TREX is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.59 per share on revenue of $329.09 million. • ZipRecruiter ZIP is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.01 per share on revenue of $109.27 million. • Invesco Dorsey Wright Industrials Momentum ETF PRN is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.40 per share on revenue of $6.55 million. • Profound Medical PROF is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.28 per share on revenue of $4.78 million. • Zymeworks ZYME is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.45 per share on revenue of $17.23 million. • Granite Ridge Resources GRNT is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.19 per share on revenue of $115.96 million. • 1-800-Flowers.com FLWS is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.31 per share on revenue of $367.84 million. • Paramount Glb PARAA is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.39 per share on revenue of $7.14 billion. • Paramount Glb PARA is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.27 per share on revenue of $7.14 billion. • Alpha Teknova TKNO is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.11 per share on revenue of $9.90 million. • Victory Capital Holdings VCTR is likely to report quarterly earnings at $1.39 per share on revenue of $226.38 million. • Innospec IOSP is likely to report quarterly earnings at $1.41 per share on revenue of $466.50 million. • Ingram Micro Holding INGM is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.57 per share on revenue of $11.63 billion. • Nelnet NNI is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.92 per share on revenue of $393.00 million. • Intercorp Financial Servs IFS is projected to report earnings for its first quarter. • Sweetgreen SG is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.18 per share on revenue of $164.67 million. • Olo OLO is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.06 per share on revenue of $77.47 million. • Ouster OUST is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.25 per share on revenue of $30.87 million. • Information Services Gr III is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.06 per share on revenue of $58.56 million. • Cloudflare NET is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.16 per share on revenue of $469.49 million. • Abacus Global Management ABL is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.15 per share on revenue of $35.85 million. • Franco-Nevada FNV is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.92 per share on revenue of $313.23 million. • Green Dot GDOT is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.71 per share on revenue of $503.19 million. • FTAI Infrastructure FIP is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.42 per share on revenue of $101.60 million. • DoubleVerify Holdings DV is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.15 per share on revenue of $153.07 million. • Clean Energy Fuels CLNE is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.15 per share on revenue of $96.61 million. • Arlo Technologies ARLO is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.12 per share on revenue of $118.35 million. • Full House Resorts FLL is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.12 per share on revenue of $79.99 million. • nLight LASR is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.19 per share on revenue of $47.31 million. • Alliant Energy LNT is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.71 per share on revenue of $1.09 billion. • Outfront Media OUT is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.07 per share on revenue of $396.17 million. • AvePoint AVPT is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.05 per share on revenue of $88.69 million. • Onto Innovation ONTO is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.48 per share on revenue of $267.03 million. • Crinetics Pharmaceuticals CRNX is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.95 per share on revenue of $100 thousand. • Coinbase Global COIN is projected to report quarterly earnings at $2.20 per share on revenue of $2.19 billion. • Portman Ridge Finance PTMN is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.60 per share on revenue of $14.04 million. • TKO Group Holdings TKO is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.56 per share on revenue of $1.07 billion. • PPL PPL is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.72 per share on revenue of $2.13 billion. • Pembina Pipeline PBA is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.72 per share on revenue of $2.13 billion. • Akamai Technologies AKAM is likely to report quarterly earnings at $1.57 per share on revenue of $1.01 billion. • OneStream OS is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.03 per share on revenue of $131.11 million. • JFrog FROG is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.16 per share on revenue of $117.44 million. • StoneCo STNE is expected to report earnings for its first quarter. • Organogenesis Holdings ORGO is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.03 per share on revenue of $90.77 million. • Heritage Global HGBL is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.04 per share on revenue of $11.91 million. • CVRx CVRX is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.57 per share on revenue of $12.30 million. • AMN Healthcare Services AMN is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.20 per share on revenue of $670.08 million. • Goldman Sachs BDC GSBD is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.46 per share on revenue of $101.12 million. • Affirm Holdings AFRM is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.30 per share on revenue of $783.65 million. • AbCellera Biologics ABCL is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.14 per share on revenue of $7.12 million. • Logan Ridge Finance LRFC is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.37 per share on revenue of $5.20 million. • Federal Realty Investment FRT is estimated to report earnings for its first quarter. • iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF IGM is likely to report earnings for its first quarter. 