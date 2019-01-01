QQQ
Sector: Health Care.Industry: Health Care Equipment & Supplies
BioLife Solutions Inc is active in the healthcare segment. The company is engaged in the developing, manufacturing and marketing a portfolio of biopreservation tools and services for cells, tissues and organs, including clinical grade cell and tissue hypothermic storage and cryopreservation freeze media and a related cloud, hosted biologistics cold chain management application for shippers. The company's product offerings include hypothermic storage and cryopreservation freeze media products for cells, tissues, and organs.

BioLife Solutions Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy BioLife Solutions (BLFS) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ: BLFS) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are BioLife Solutions's (BLFS) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for BioLife Solutions (BLFS) stock?

A

The latest price target for BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ: BLFS) was reported by Keybanc on August 13, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 60.00 expecting BLFS to rise to within 12 months (a possible 170.27% upside). 4 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for BioLife Solutions (BLFS)?

A

The stock price for BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ: BLFS) is $22.2 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 21:00:02 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does BioLife Solutions (BLFS) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for BioLife Solutions.

Q

When is BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS) reporting earnings?

A

BioLife Solutions’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 12, 2022.

Q

Is BioLife Solutions (BLFS) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for BioLife Solutions.

Q

What sector and industry does BioLife Solutions (BLFS) operate in?

A

BioLife Solutions is in the Health Care sector and Health Care Equipment & Supplies industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.