Range
23.73 - 26.24
Vol / Avg.
152.3K/134.4K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
16.44 - 33.78
Mkt Cap
977.7M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
24.19
P/E
-
EPS
-0.06
Shares
37.3M
Outstanding
Sector: Information Technology.Industry: Semiconductors & Semiconductor Equipment
PDF Solutions Inc offers products and services designed to empower engineers and data scientists across the semiconductor ecosystem to improve the yield, quality, and profitability of their products. The solutions combine proprietary software, physical intellectual property (or IP) for integrated circuit (or IC) designs, electrical measurement hardware tools, proven methodologies, and professional services. The company's products and services are sold to integrated device manufacturers (or IDMs), fabless semiconductor companies, foundries, out-sourced semiconductor assembly and test (or OSATs), and system houses.

Earnings

Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-05
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS0.0200.070 0.0500
REV29.240M29.886M646.000K

PDF Solutions Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy PDF Solutions (PDFS) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of PDF Solutions (NASDAQ: PDFS) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are PDF Solutions's (PDFS) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for PDF Solutions (PDFS) stock?

A

The latest price target for PDF Solutions (NASDAQ: PDFS) was reported by Rosenblatt on February 16, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 33.00 expecting PDFS to rise to within 12 months (a possible 26.05% upside). 5 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for PDF Solutions (PDFS)?

A

The stock price for PDF Solutions (NASDAQ: PDFS) is $26.18 last updated Today at 9:00:03 PM.

Q

Does PDF Solutions (PDFS) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for PDF Solutions.

Q

When is PDF Solutions (NASDAQ:PDFS) reporting earnings?

A

PDF Solutions’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 5, 2022.

Q

Is PDF Solutions (PDFS) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for PDF Solutions.

Q

What sector and industry does PDF Solutions (PDFS) operate in?

A

PDF Solutions is in the Information Technology sector and Semiconductors & Semiconductor Equipment industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.