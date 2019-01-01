QQQ
Sector: Information Technology.Industry: Communications Equipment
Clearfield Inc mainly designs, manufactures, and distributes fiber protection, fiber management and fiber delivery solutions for communications networks. It provides a range of products including copper assemblies, cassettes, box enclosures, fiber connectors, frames, microduct, terminals, vaults, pedestal inserts, FieldSmart, WaveSmart, and CraftSmart. The company has a global presence with the majority of the revenue derived from the United States.

Clearfield Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Clearfield (CLFD) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Clearfield (NASDAQ: CLFD) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Clearfield's (CLFD) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Clearfield (CLFD) stock?

A

The latest price target for Clearfield (NASDAQ: CLFD) was reported by BWS Financial on January 19, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 37.00 expecting CLFD to fall to within 12 months (a possible -40.45% downside). 3 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Clearfield (CLFD)?

A

The stock price for Clearfield (NASDAQ: CLFD) is $62.13 last updated Today at 2:36:40 PM.

Q

Does Clearfield (CLFD) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Clearfield.

Q

When is Clearfield (NASDAQ:CLFD) reporting earnings?

A

Clearfield’s $Q2 earnings are confirmed for after-market on April 21, 2022.

Q

Is Clearfield (CLFD) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Clearfield.

Q

What sector and industry does Clearfield (CLFD) operate in?

A

Clearfield is in the Information Technology sector and Communications Equipment industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.