|Q2 2022
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-04-21
|REV
|Q1 2022
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
|0.440
|0.750
|0.3100
|REV
|41.270M
|51.109M
|9.839M
|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of Clearfield (NASDAQ: CLFD) through any online brokerage.
Other companies in Clearfield’s space includes: Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV), Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET), Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO), Adtran (NASDAQ:ADTN) and F5 (NASDAQ:FFIV).
The latest price target for Clearfield (NASDAQ: CLFD) was reported by BWS Financial on January 19, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 37.00 expecting CLFD to fall to within 12 months (a possible -40.45% downside). 3 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for Clearfield (NASDAQ: CLFD) is $62.13 last updated Today at 2:36:40 PM.
There are no upcoming dividends for Clearfield.
Clearfield’s $Q2 earnings are confirmed for after-market on April 21, 2022.
There is no upcoming split for Clearfield.
Clearfield is in the Information Technology sector and Communications Equipment industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.