Granite Ridge Resources
(NYSE:GRNT)
$9.10
0.19[2.13%]
Last update: 1:16PM (Delayed 15-Minutes)
Day Range8.95 - 9.252 Wk Range8.36 - 14Open / Close9.05 / -Float / Outstanding- / 133.3M
Vol / Avg.18.8K / 97.9KMkt Cap1.2BP/E379.4450d Avg. Price9.33
Div / Yield0.32/3.59%Payout Ratio-Total Float-EPS0.01

Granite Ridge Resources Stock (NYSE:GRNT), Quotes and News Summary

Granite Ridge Resources Stock (NYSE: GRNT) stock price, news, charts, stock research, profile.

Sector: Energy.Industry: Oil, Gas & Consumable Fuels
Granite Ridge Resources Inc has no operations.
Earnings

Q3 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS0.430
REV
Q

How do I buy Granite Ridge Resources (GRNT) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Granite Ridge Resources (NYSE: GRNT) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Granite Ridge Resources's (GRNT) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Granite Ridge Resources (GRNT) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Granite Ridge Resources

Q

Current Stock Price for Granite Ridge Resources (GRNT)?

A

The stock price for Granite Ridge Resources (NYSE: GRNT) is $9.1 last updated Today at November 29, 2022, 6:16 PM UTC.

Q

Does Granite Ridge Resources (GRNT) pay a dividend?

A

The next Granite Ridge Resources (GRNT) dividend date is projected to be Wednesday, November 30, 2022.

Q

When is Granite Ridge Resources (NYSE:GRNT) reporting earnings?

A

Granite Ridge Resources’s Q3 earnings are confirmed for Monday, November 14, 2022.

Q

Is Granite Ridge Resources (GRNT) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Granite Ridge Resources.

Q

What sector and industry does Granite Ridge Resources (GRNT) operate in?

A

Granite Ridge Resources is in the Energy sector and Oil, Gas & Consumable Fuels industry. They are listed on the NYSE.