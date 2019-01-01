Granite Ridge Resources Stock (NYSE:GRNT), Quotes and News Summary

|Day Range8.95 - 9.2
|52 Wk Range8.36 - 14
|Open / Close9.05 / -
|Float / Outstanding- / 133.3M
|Vol / Avg.18.8K / 97.9K
|Mkt Cap1.2B
|P/E379.44
|50d Avg. Price9.33
|Div / Yield0.32/3.59%
|Payout Ratio-
|Total Float-
|EPS0.01
Granite Ridge Resources Stock (NYSE: GRNT) stock price, news, charts, stock research, profile.
You can purchase shares of Granite Ridge Resources (NYSE: GRNT) through any online brokerage.
Other companies in Granite Ridge Resources’s space includes: Permian Resources (NYSE:PR), HighPeak Energy (NASDAQ:HPK), GeoPark (NYSE:GPRK), Laredo Petroleum (NYSE:LPI) and Berry (bry) (NASDAQ:BRY).
There is no analysis for Granite Ridge Resources
The stock price for Granite Ridge Resources (NYSE: GRNT) is $9.1 last updated Today at November 29, 2022, 6:16 PM UTC.
The next Granite Ridge Resources (GRNT) dividend date is projected to be Wednesday, November 30, 2022.
Granite Ridge Resources’s Q3 earnings are confirmed for Monday, November 14, 2022.
There is no upcoming split for Granite Ridge Resources.
Granite Ridge Resources is in the Energy sector and Oil, Gas & Consumable Fuels industry. They are listed on the NYSE.