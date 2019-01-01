Wheaton Precious Metals Corp is a precious metal streaming company. The company has entered into over 20 long-term purchase agreements with 17 different mining companies, for the purchase of precious metals and cobalt. It has streaming agreements covering approximately 19 operating mines and 9 development stage projects. The company's projects include Vale's Salobo mine and silver streams on Glencore's Antamina mine and Goldcorp's Penasquito mine.