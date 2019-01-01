QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
42.19 - 43.37
Vol / Avg.
940K/2.2M
Div / Yield
0.6/1.40%
52 Wk
34.85 - 49.1
Mkt Cap
19.4B
Payout Ratio
39.27
Open
42.35
P/E
31.08
EPS
0.3
Shares
450.5M
Outstanding
Benzinga - Feb 11, 2022, 2:15PM
Benzinga - Feb 7, 2022, 7:11AM
Benzinga - Dec 20, 2021, 4:39AM
Benzinga - Nov 4, 2021, 6:20PM
Benzinga - Oct 5, 2021, 12:46PM
Benzinga - Oct 5, 2021, 12:46PM
Benzinga - Sep 24, 2021, 3:48PM
Benzinga - Sep 24, 2021, 6:21AM
Benzinga - Aug 13, 2021, 2:17PM
Benzinga - May 7, 2021, 7:09AM
Benzinga - May 7, 2021, 7:08AM
load more
Wheaton Precious Metals Corp is a precious metal streaming company. The company has entered into over 20 long-term purchase agreements with 17 different mining companies, for the purchase of precious metals and cobalt. It has streaming agreements covering approximately 19 operating mines and 9 development stage projects. The company's projects include Vale's Salobo mine and silver streams on Glencore's Antamina mine and Goldcorp's Penasquito mine.

Earnings

see more
Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-05
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-03-10
REV

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Wheaton Precious Metals Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Wheaton Precious Metals (WPM) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE: WPM) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Wheaton Precious Metals's (WPM) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Wheaton Precious Metals.

Q

What is the target price for Wheaton Precious Metals (WPM) stock?

A

The latest price target for Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE: WPM) was reported by Keybanc on December 20, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 46.00 expecting WPM to rise to within 12 months (a possible 6.95% upside). 4 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Wheaton Precious Metals (WPM)?

A

The stock price for Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE: WPM) is $43.01 last updated Today at 5:19:30 PM.

Q

Does Wheaton Precious Metals (WPM) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.15 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on December 6, 2021 to stockholders of record on November 19, 2021.

Q

When is Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM) reporting earnings?

A

Wheaton Precious Metals’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 5, 2022.

Q

Is Wheaton Precious Metals (WPM) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Wheaton Precious Metals.

Q

What sector and industry does Wheaton Precious Metals (WPM) operate in?

A

Wheaton Precious Metals is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the NYSE.