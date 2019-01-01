QQQ
Sector: Materials.Industry: Chemicals
Valhi Inc is a holding company that provides chemicals, security products, waste management systems and real estate development and management through its subsidiaries. It operates its business in three segments, which are Chemicals, Component Products, and Real Estate Management and Development. Through its segments the company produces and markets titanium dioxide pigments which generate the majority of the company revenues; manufactures security products; processes, treats, stores and disposes of radioactive and toxic waste; and provides real estate management services. Valhi derives maximum revenue from the Chemicals segment. The company has a presence in Europe, North America, Asia Pacific and Rest of World.

Valhi Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Valhi (VHI) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Valhi (NYSE: VHI) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Valhi's (VHI) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Valhi (VHI) stock?

A

The latest price target for Valhi (NYSE: VHI) was reported by Barclays on November 15, 2017. The analyst firm set a price target for 5.00 expecting VHI to fall to within 12 months (a possible -80.35% downside). 0 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Valhi (VHI)?

A

The stock price for Valhi (NYSE: VHI) is $25.445 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 20:59:55 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Valhi (VHI) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.08 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on December 23, 2021 to stockholders of record on December 1, 2021.

Q

When is Valhi (NYSE:VHI) reporting earnings?

A

Valhi’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 5, 2022.

Q

Is Valhi (VHI) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Valhi.

Q

What sector and industry does Valhi (VHI) operate in?

A

Valhi is in the Materials sector and Chemicals industry. They are listed on the NYSE.