Range
4.81 - 5.45
Vol / Avg.
12.1K/52.6K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
4.24 - 30
Mkt Cap
26.8M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
5.1
P/E
-
EPS
-0.8
Shares
5.5M
Outstanding
Sector: Utilities.Industry: Independent Power and Renewable Electricity Producers
Eco Wave Power Global AB is a Swedish company that through its subsidiaries has developed a technology for extracting green energy from ocean waves. Its wave energy system design is comprised of floaters, which are attached to marine structures such as piers, breakwaters, and jetties. It has its projects in Gibraltar, Israel, and other countries.

Eco Wave Power Global Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Eco Wave Power Global (WAVE) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Eco Wave Power Global (NASDAQ: WAVE) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Eco Wave Power Global's (WAVE) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Eco Wave Power Global (WAVE) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Eco Wave Power Global

Q

Current Stock Price for Eco Wave Power Global (WAVE)?

A

The stock price for Eco Wave Power Global (NASDAQ: WAVE) is $4.83 last updated Today at 4:20:25 PM.

Q

Does Eco Wave Power Global (WAVE) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Eco Wave Power Global.

Q

When is Eco Wave Power Global (NASDAQ:WAVE) reporting earnings?

A

Eco Wave Power Global’s $FY earnings are confirmed for after-market on March 8, 2022.

Q

Is Eco Wave Power Global (WAVE) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Eco Wave Power Global.

Q

What sector and industry does Eco Wave Power Global (WAVE) operate in?

A

Eco Wave Power Global is in the Utilities sector and Independent Power and Renewable Electricity Producers industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.