Sector: Health Care.Industry: Health Care Providers & Services
Owens & Minor distributes consumable medical supplies to a variety of providers. The company operates in two segments that are Global products and Global Solutions. The company offers a portfolio of products and services to healthcare providers and manufacturers in the Global solutions segment. In the Global product segment, the company manufactures and sources medical-surgical products through our production and kitting operations. The majority of the revenue is generated from the Global solutions segment. The company operates in Asia, Europe, Latin America, and the United States, while the majority of revenue comes from the United States.

Earnings

Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-04
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS0.7100.810 0.1000
REV2.430B2.467B37.000M

Analyst Ratings

Owens & Minor Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Owens & Minor (OMI) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Owens & Minor (NYSE: OMI) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Owens & Minor's (OMI) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Owens & Minor (OMI) stock?

A

The latest price target for Owens & Minor (NYSE: OMI) was reported by Credit Suisse on August 4, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 42.00 expecting OMI to rise to within 12 months (a possible 1.61% upside). 3 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Owens & Minor (OMI)?

A

The stock price for Owens & Minor (NYSE: OMI) is $41.335 last updated Today at 8:59:54 PM.

Q

Does Owens & Minor (OMI) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.00 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on December 31, 2021 to stockholders of record on December 14, 2021.

Q

When is Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI) reporting earnings?

A

Owens & Minor’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 4, 2022.

Q

Is Owens & Minor (OMI) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Owens & Minor.

Q

What sector and industry does Owens & Minor (OMI) operate in?

A

Owens & Minor is in the Health Care sector and Health Care Providers & Services industry. They are listed on the NYSE.