|Q1 2022
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-04
|REV
|Q4 2021
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
|0.710
|0.810
|0.1000
|REV
|2.430B
|2.467B
|37.000M
|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of Owens & Minor (NYSE: OMI) through any online brokerage.
Other companies in Owens & Minor’s space includes: AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC), McKesson (NYSE:MCK), Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC), Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO) and PetIQ (NASDAQ:PETQ).
The latest price target for Owens & Minor (NYSE: OMI) was reported by Credit Suisse on August 4, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 42.00 expecting OMI to rise to within 12 months (a possible 1.61% upside). 3 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for Owens & Minor (NYSE: OMI) is $41.335 last updated Today at 8:59:54 PM.
A quarterly cash dividend of $0.00 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on December 31, 2021 to stockholders of record on December 14, 2021.
Owens & Minor’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 4, 2022.
There is no upcoming split for Owens & Minor.
Owens & Minor is in the Health Care sector and Health Care Providers & Services industry. They are listed on the NYSE.