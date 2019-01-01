Haemonetics Corp sells products used to process, handle, and analyze blood. The firm sells products in three categories: Plasma, Blood Center and Hospital. Plasma includes plasma collection devices and disposables, plasma donor management software, and anticoagulant and saline sold to plasma customers. Blood Center includes blood collection and processing devices and disposables for red cells, platelets and whole blood. Hospital, which is comprised of Hemostasis Management, Cell Salvage, Transfusion Management and Vascular Closure products, includes devices and methodologies for measuring coagulation characteristics of blood, surgical blood salvage systems, specialized blood cell processing systems and disposables, blood transfusion management software and vascular closure devices.